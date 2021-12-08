SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Amie Boatwright, Clyde Boyd Middle School

What has been the hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic?The hardest thing about teaching during a pandemic is making those connections with the students. Last year was challenging, but we persevered. We adapted and adjusted our teaching methods to best serve our students. I am thankful we have tools like Google Meets and other technology.

What is something you have learned about yourself while teaching during a pandemic?Something that I have learned about myself while teaching during the pandemic is that I am more resilient than I thought I was. We remind ourselves to give our students grace, but sometimes we forget that this is our first time teaching during a pandemic.

How is teaching (like/not like) you thought it would be?Education is ever changing as we continue to adapt and prepare our students for the future. While I love to teach, I also love to learn. I knew that learning and growing as a teacher would have some challenging moments but that it would be rewarding.

What is something you have learned from a student or students?Students remember best when they make connections. Making those connections with the students, whether it is watching their basketball game or talking to them about the new puppy they got over the weekend, can make them feel valued.

