SSPS Site Teacher of the Year profile: Amber Alexander

Sand Springs Public Schools announced 12 Site Teachers of the Year on Nov. 4. One educator from each of the district’s school sites was chosen by a committee from the school district to be honored.

Five of the site teacher honorees will be named finalists for the Sand Springs Teacher of the Year title.

The district will select the finalists in January and will announce the districtwide Teacher of the Year in February.

The Sand Springs Leader would like to introduce readers to each of the Site Teachers of the Year.

Name: Amber Alexander

School: Garfield STEAM Academy

Subject: 3rd Grade

Years as a Teacher: 10

Years with SSPS: 8

What excites you about teaching?: Learning. I am a lifelong learner. I love to learn new things and facilitate learning and the love of it to my students. Watching a student learn and master a new skill is still my favorite part of teaching.

How is teaching like/not like you thought it would be?: I was an assistant and a tutor for many years before becoming a teacher, so what truly surprised me was the amount of paperwork to be done.

What is something you have learned from a student or students?: I cannot list all of the things I learn from my students daily. My students give me lessons in resilience and patience. They humble me, and most importantly, they show me that one person can make a difference. I received a letter from a past student that simply said, “Thank you for not yelling at me when I messed up.” That was the moment that truly made me realize that everything I do as a teacher has an impact.