SSPS shifts Clyde Boyd Middle School, Sixth Grade Center to distance learning

Not two hours after Sand Springs Public Schools informed school patrons Monday afternoon about the potential for the district to shift some schools to distance learning based on COVID-19-related staff shortages, the district did just that.
In a followup letter Monday afternoon to parents and guardians of students at Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center, Superintendent Sherry Durkee wrote that staffing shortages precipitated the move to distance learning for the remainder of the week for students in grades 6, 7 and 8 at those two school sites.
Classes are not in session next Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Durkee wrote that the Child Nutrition Department will provide free curbside meal pickup every day for students at the two schools.
Parents or guardians should check sandites.org for instructions on how to place curbside orders.
The letter said questions about distance learning or Google Classroom should be directed to students’ teachers and that all other questions should be directed to the students’ schools.
Monday’s earlier letter from Durkee — to the entire SSPS community — asked for continued patience and understanding “as we problem solve to keep our doors open.”
“We have journeyed through almost two years of the COVID-19 pandemic with as little disruption to the learning environment as possible,” the superintendent wrote.
“Last semester our total COVID-19 cases peaked early at 78 total cases. As you are likely aware, we are seeing another peak with the new variant.
“At this time, our district has 102 COVID-19 cases for both students and staff. We are also aware of several staff members who are awaiting test results.
“We are doing our best to keep classes open at all sites, but are struggling with adequate staffing across the district,” Durkee wrote.
The letter also explained the district’s changing protocols for isolation following a positive COVID test, which were implemented beginning this week.
“Last week, our nursing staff met with members of our Leadership team to discuss the new isolation guidance announced by the CDC over the winter break,” Durkee wrote.
“As always, our protocol relies heavily on CDC guidance, so we are updating our Ready Together plan to reflect the changed isolation guidance.”
The change decreases the isolation period for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days after the onset of symptoms.
For those who are asymptomatic, the isolation period is reduced from 10 days to five days from the date of a positive test.
The isolation period may end after five days as long as symptoms are improving and the person is fever-free, although anyone returning from isolation after five days is recommended to wear a mask for an additional five days.
Durkee wrote that the district will ask employees to follow the mask guidance.
The district is continuing to ask parents and guardians to keep students home if they are sick and said contact tracing for classrooms will continue so that parents can be notified of close contacts.