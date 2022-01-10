SSPS shifts Clyde Boyd Middle School, Sixth Grade Center to distance learning

“We have journeyed through almost two years of the COVID-19 pandemic with as little disruption to the learning environment as possible,” the superintendent wrote.

“Last semester our total COVID-19 cases peaked early at 78 total cases. As you are likely aware, we are seeing another peak with the new variant.

“At this time, our district has 102 COVID-19 cases for both students and staff. We are also aware of several staff members who are awaiting test results.

“We are doing our best to keep classes open at all sites, but are struggling with adequate staffing across the district,” Durkee wrote.

The letter also explained the district’s changing protocols for isolation following a positive COVID test, which were implemented beginning this week.

“Last week, our nursing staff met with members of our Leadership team to discuss the new isolation guidance announced by the CDC over the winter break,” Durkee wrote.

“As always, our protocol relies heavily on CDC guidance, so we are updating our Ready Together plan to reflect the changed isolation guidance.”