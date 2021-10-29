SSPS reports decline in COVID-19 cases to 11 from 15 the prior week

COVID-19 infections in Sand Springs Public Schools are continuing to decline, the district announced Friday, the same day the FDA brought the country a step closer to vaccinations for children ages 5-11.
The district reported 11 active infections for the week ending Oct. 29, down from 15 the previous week, representing a 27% decrease.
Infections in the district have declined in six of the past seven weeks, the data show, falling from a school-year high of 74 for the weeks ending Sept. 3 and Sept. 10.
The Food and Drug Administration meanwhile paved the way Friday for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The FDA cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teenagers and adults — for emergency use, and as many as 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week.
“I’m certainly excited and feel relief for those parents who have been waiting for the ability to vaccinate their children,” Sand Springs Public Schools district nurse Lindsey Sinkbeil said Friday.
“It feels very hopeful for the health and safety of our students and our community.
“The opportunity for parents to vaccinate young kids feels especially helpful in the mitigation of COVID as we shift into the fall and winter months and we have the holidays approaching,” she said.
Meanwhile, COVID cases remained static for the week ending Oct. 29 at five Sand Springs school sites: the Early Childhood Education Center, with three; Angus Valley Elementary School at zero; Pratt Elementary School at one; Page Academy at one; and the Virtual Academy at zero for the 11th-consecutive week.
Infections fell at three school sites: from two to zero at Garfield STEAM Academy; from four to one at the Sixth Grade Center/Clyde Boyd Middle School; and from three to zero at the Freshman Academy/Charles Page High School.
Cases rose at the remaining two school sites: from zero to three cases at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy and from one case to two at Limestone Technology Academy.
The positivity rate — the percentage of students at a given school site who are currently infected with COVID-19 — is 1% at the Page Academy and 1.2% at the Early Childhood Education Center.
It is below 1% at all other sites.
“Our numbers are continuing to trend down, which definitely makes me feel good about the district’s overall situation,” Sinkbeil said.
“My goal is to continue to promote health and wellness in our schools,” she said. “Prevention is often the best form of mitigation.”
Advisers to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were expected to make more detailed recommendations soon on which youngsters should get vaccinated, with a final decision by the agency’s director expected shortly afterwards.
“The rationale here is protect your children so that they can get back towards normal life,” said FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks. “The tremendous cost of this pandemic has not just been in physical illness, it’s been in the psychological, the social development of children,” too.
With the FDA’s action, Pfizer plans to begin shipping millions of vials of the pediatric vaccine — in orange caps to avoid mix-ups with the purple-capped doses for everyone else — to doctors’ offices, pharmacies and other vaccination sites.
Once the CDC issues its ruling, eligible children will get two shots, three weeks apart.
While children are at lower risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 than older people, 5- to 11-year-olds still have been seriously affected — including more than 8,300 hospitalizations, about a third requiring intensive care.
The FDA said 146 deaths have been reported in that age group.
And with the extra-contagious delta variant circulating, the government has counted more than 2,000 coronavirus-related school closings just since the start of the school year, affecting more than a million children.
“With this vaccine kids can go back to something that’s better than being locked at home on remote schooling, not being able to see their friends,” said Dr. Kawsar Talaat of Johns Hopkins University. “The vaccine will protect them and also protect our communities.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics also applauded the FDA’s decision and said pediatricians were “standing by” to talk with parents.
Vaccinating this age group is “an important step in keeping them healthy and providing their families with peace of mind,” said Dr. Lee Savio Beers, the academy’s president.
The FDA’s independent scientific advisers recently voted that the pediatric vaccine’s promised benefits outweigh any risks.
But several panelists said not all youngsters will need to be vaccinated and that they preferred the shots be targeted to those at higher risk from the virus.
Nearly 70% of 5- to 11-year-olds hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. have other serious medical conditions, including asthma and obesity, according to federal tracking.
Additionally, more than two-thirds of youngsters hospitalized are Black or Hispanic, mirroring long-standing disparities in the disease’s impact.
The question of how broadly Pfizer’s vaccine should be used will be a key consideration for the CDC and its advisers, who set formal recommendations for pediatricians and other medical professionals.
The similarly made Moderna vaccine also is being studied in young children, and both Pfizer and Moderna also are testing shots for babies and preschoolers.