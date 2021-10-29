SSPS reports decline in COVID-19 cases to 11 from 15 the prior week

Meanwhile, COVID cases remained static for the week ending Oct. 29 at five Sand Springs school sites: the Early Childhood Education Center, with three; Angus Valley Elementary School at zero; Pratt Elementary School at one; Page Academy at one; and the Virtual Academy at zero for the 11th-consecutive week.

Infections fell at three school sites: from two to zero at Garfield STEAM Academy; from four to one at the Sixth Grade Center/Clyde Boyd Middle School; and from three to zero at the Freshman Academy/Charles Page High School.

Cases rose at the remaining two school sites: from zero to three cases at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy and from one case to two at Limestone Technology Academy.

The positivity rate — the percentage of students at a given school site who are currently infected with COVID-19 — is 1% at the Page Academy and 1.2% at the Early Childhood Education Center.

It is below 1% at all other sites.

“Our numbers are continuing to trend down, which definitely makes me feel good about the district’s overall situation,” Sinkbeil said.

“My goal is to continue to promote health and wellness in our schools,” she said. “Prevention is often the best form of mitigation.”