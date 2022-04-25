SSPS reports 2 COVID-19 cases; state numbers still rising slowly

State of Oklahoma:
For week ending April 16, reported April 20
New cases, seven-day average: 71 (up from 65 the previous week)
New cases, week ending April 16: 498 (up from 457 the previous week)
Active cases: 979 (up from 943 the previous week)
Total cases: 1,038,224 (up from 1,036,479 the previous week)
CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 15,815 (up from 15,736 the previous week)
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health
Sand Springs Public Schools:
Two new infections reported at Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy for the week ending April 22.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
I cover news across the entire city of Sand Springs, and I'd love to hear from you regarding what you'd like to see me write about. Email me at news@sandspringsleader.com. Follow the Leader!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.