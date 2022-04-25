 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SSPS reports 2 COVID-19 cases; state numbers still rising slowly

State of Oklahoma:

For week ending April 16, reported April 20

New cases, seven-day average: 71 (up from 65 the previous week)

New cases, week ending April 16: 498 (up from 457 the previous week)

Active cases: 979 (up from 943 the previous week)

Total cases: 1,038,224 (up from 1,036,479 the previous week)

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths: 15,815 (up from 15,736 the previous week)

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Sand Springs Public Schools:

Two new infections reported at Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy for the week ending April 22.

