SSPS posts only six COVID-19 infections this week
Sand Springs Public Schools saw welcome relief from the COVID-19 pandemic this week, as infections plummeted to six from the previous week’s 45 cases, according to data the district released Friday evening.

The decline was no doubt at least partly a result of a winter storm that led the district to cancel classes for all but the first two days of the week.

The Virtual Academy was the only school site that did not see infections decrease, but it’s difficult to have fewer than the zero cases the site has seen for all but one week this school year.

The biggest decreases were recorded at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy, which reported a single infection this week after posting a dozen cases last week; at Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy, where one case was reported this week, down from nine last week; and at Pratt Elementary School, where no infections were reported this week, down from six last week, the data show.

In fact, the only school site this week to report more than a single infection was Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center, which had two cases.

news@sandspringsleader.com

SSPS COVID-19 infections

Week
ending		 Positive
 cases
 08/20 28
 08/27 63
 09/03 74
 09/10 74
 09/17 44
 09/24 26
 10/01 25
 10/08 24
 10/15 8
 10/22 15
 10/29 11
 11/05 21
 11/12 8
 11/19 2
 11/26 2
 12/03 14
 12/10 15
 12/17 15
 12/24 brk
 12/31 brk
 01/07 65
 01/14 171
 01/21 84
 01/28 45
 02/04 6
