SSPS Enrollment Center ribbon-cutting postponed

Sand Springs Public Schools will postpone a public ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Enrollment Center that had been planned for Thursday because of expected inclement weather this week.

The ceremony is now planned for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the new facility in the old Central Ninth Grade Center, 14 W. Fourth St.

The intention of the new Enrollment Center is to provide a “one-stop shopping” area for students who are new to town or even just new to the school district.

In the past, students often have had to go to more than one room, floor or even building to take care of all the parts of getting settled into school.

“The idea is to centralize all those services so that we have curb appeal for new people coming into the district,” Superintendent Sherry Durkee said previously.

Special Education and Enrollment Center Director Carrier Schlehuber said she and her staff “are just really excited about the move to the new space because it’s going to give parents and guardians of prospective students a really nice first glimpse into what Sand Springs has to offer.”

