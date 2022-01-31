 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SSPS Enrollment Center ribbon-cutting postponed
0 Comments

SSPS Enrollment Center ribbon-cutting postponed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
011222-ssl-enrollment-p5 (copy)

The entrance to the new Enrollment Center is clean and bright and features a new stamped-concrete walkway and new sod.

 Sharon Bishop-Baldwin, Sand Springs Leader

Sand Springs Public Schools will postpone a public ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Enrollment Center that had been planned for Thursday because of expected inclement weather this week.

The ceremony is now planned for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the new facility in the old Central Ninth Grade Center, 14 W. Fourth St.

The intention of the new Enrollment Center is to provide a “one-stop shopping” area for students who are new to town or even just new to the school district.

In the past, students often have had to go to more than one room, floor or even building to take care of all the parts of getting settled into school.

“The idea is to centralize all those services so that we have curb appeal for new people coming into the district,” Superintendent Sherry Durkee said previously.

Special Education and Enrollment Center Director Carrier Schlehuber said she and her staff “are just really excited about the move to the new space because it’s going to give parents and guardians of prospective students a really nice first glimpse into what Sand Springs has to offer.”

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man now in federal prison for shooting Sand Springs neighbor
News

Man now in federal prison for shooting Sand Springs neighbor

  • Updated

Michael Adam Lindsey, 37, had already been sentenced in state court for the crimes and was serving a 15-year sentence in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections when he appealed based on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert