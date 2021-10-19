SSPS, DonorsChoose team up to fund Sandite classrooms

“We do what we have to do to get what we need for our students, and DonorsChoose makes that easy to do,” she said.

Cabe said it’s exciting to see which projects or needs resonate with potential donors.

“Early on, I was just shocked at the willingness of people to donate,” she said, adding that she doesn’t recall ever submitting a project that wasn’t funded.

“People want to help, and they know that public education needs help, so this is a way for them to do that no matter the distance,” she said.

Cabe said the staff at DonorsChoose will help teachers tweak submissions to make it very clear to donors what is needed and what would be done with the materials.

“They make the process very easy,” she said. “They’ve streamlined it for us.”

Cabe said she doesn’t have any current projects awaiting funding because she has “been a little greedy” the past few years, but she said she will encourage her fellow teachers to take advantage of whatever is available.