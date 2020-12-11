SSPS discusses revised COVID-19 guidelines

Arnold said the district is implementing these additional guidelines with safety as a top priority which, in turn, increases the likelihood of SSPS continuing in-person learning.

“It has to do with staff and keeping kids safe and can we facilitate the needs for the kids when we’re in school,” Arnold said. “So definitely employees being there are high on the list.”

Other school board news

During Monday’s meeting, the board also approved a one-time, non-recurring stipend payment for the 2020-21 school year all eligible current personnel who meet the following criteria.

District employees continuously employed since May 22 and before Dec. 14 shall receive a stipend that is 1% of the employee’s base compensation for 2020-21. Staff employed by the district prior to May 22 will receive a stipend equal 3% of the employee’s base compensation.

In order to receive the stipend, staff who do not intend to continue employment with the district for the 2021-22 fiscal year must inform the district administration of their decision, in writing, by no later than Friday, April 30, 2021.

The board also approved the hiring of four teaching positions for the 2020-21 school year. Those positions included one special education teacher each at Clyde Boyd Middle School and Angus Valley, a part-time tutor at Garfield STEAM Academy and a teacher assistant within the district.

