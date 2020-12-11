SSPS discusses revised COVID-19 guidelines

Sand Springs Public Schools has implemented some revisions to its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines, which was a topic at the monthly school board meeting on Monday, Dec. 7.
As of Dec. 2, students and staff are required to quarantine for 10 days, a change from the prior recommendation of 14 days. They can also return from quarantine in seven days with a negative test.
SSPS Superintendent Sherry Durkee said changes in the district guidelines are in accordance with CDC recommendations.
“Since those were written into our guidance, we think that’ll help us in regard to helping us keeping kids focused and in school,” Durkee said.
With a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases among SSPS elementary schools, students in pre-K through third grade will be required to wear cloth face coverings at all times. Students may remove the face covering while eating lunch, during vigorous indoor physical activities and during outdoor activities.
Students in grades fourth through 12 have already been required to wear a cloth face covering.
SSPS nurse Janell Wright and Assistant Superintendent Kristin Arnold joined Durkee to discuss the district’s adjusted guidelines during District Dialogue on Tuesday, Dec. 8, which was livestreamed through the SSPS YouTube channel.
Arnold said the district is implementing these additional guidelines with safety as a top priority which, in turn, increases the likelihood of SSPS continuing in-person learning.
“It has to do with staff and keeping kids safe and can we facilitate the needs for the kids when we’re in school,” Arnold said. “So definitely employees being there are high on the list.”
Other school board news
During Monday’s meeting, the board also approved a one-time, non-recurring stipend payment for the 2020-21 school year all eligible current personnel who meet the following criteria.
District employees continuously employed since May 22 and before Dec. 14 shall receive a stipend that is 1% of the employee’s base compensation for 2020-21. Staff employed by the district prior to May 22 will receive a stipend equal 3% of the employee’s base compensation.
In order to receive the stipend, staff who do not intend to continue employment with the district for the 2021-22 fiscal year must inform the district administration of their decision, in writing, by no later than Friday, April 30, 2021.
The board also approved the hiring of four teaching positions for the 2020-21 school year. Those positions included one special education teacher each at Clyde Boyd Middle School and Angus Valley, a part-time tutor at Garfield STEAM Academy and a teacher assistant within the district.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!