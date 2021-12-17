 Skip to main content
SSPS' COVID infection count remains at 15 for second week in a row
SSPS' COVID infection count remains at 15 for second week in a row

COVID-19 infections in Sand Springs Public Schools were unchanged during the last week of classes before winter break, according to data the school district released Friday.

For the second week in a row, the district reported 15 infections, although that total was spread across only four sites, as compared with six sites the previous week.

Cases increased at only two school sites — from four to six at Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center and from five to seven at Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy, the data show.

Garfield STEAM Academy was unchanged, with one reported infection, but cases fell from one to zero at Angus Valley and Pratt elementary schools and from three cases to one at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy.

No infections were reported at the other four school sites — the Early Childhood Education Center, Limestone Technology Academy, Page Academy and the Virtual Academy.

Of the four, only Limestone has reported any infections since at least early November.

Students will return to class Jan. 3 after a two-week holiday break.

news@sandspringsleader.com

SSPS COVID-19 infections

Week
ending		Positive
cases
 08/20 28
 08/27 63
 09/03 74
 09/10 74
 09/17 44
 09/24 26
 10/01 25
 10/08 24
 10/15 8
 10/22 15
 10/29 11
 11/05 21
 11/12 8
 11/19 2
 11/26 2
 12/03 14
 12/10 15
 12/17 15
