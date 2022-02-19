SSPS COVID cases lowest since Thanksgiving, at 3 districtwide

COVID-19 infections within Sand Springs Public Schools are the lowest they have been since classes resumed after Thanksgiving break and nearly as low as they’ve been all school year.

According to data released by the school district Friday evening, only three school sites were reporting any COVID cases — and the tally was one case each.

For Northwoods Fine Arts Academy, it marked the third week in a row of having a single case.

For Pratt Elementary School, the single infection is the first recorded since Jan. 28.

And at Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center, infections dropped to one this week from two last week.

