SSPS COVID cases lowest since Thanksgiving, at 3 districtwide
SSPS COVID cases lowest since Thanksgiving, at 3 districtwide

COVID-19 infections within Sand Springs Public Schools are the lowest they have been since classes resumed after Thanksgiving break and nearly as low as they’ve been all school year.

According to data released by the school district Friday evening, only three school sites were reporting any COVID cases — and the tally was one case each.

For Northwoods Fine Arts Academy, it marked the third week in a row of having a single case.

For Pratt Elementary School, the single infection is the first recorded since Jan. 28.

And at Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center, infections dropped to one this week from two last week.

SSPS COVID-19 infections

Week
ending		Positive
cases
08/2028
08/2763
09/0374
09/1074
09/1744
09/2426
10/0125
10/0824
10/158
10/2215
10/2911
11/0521
11/128
11/192
11/262
12/0314
12/1015
12/1715
12/24brk
12/31brk
01/0765
01/14171
01/2184
01/2845
02/046
02/115
02/183
