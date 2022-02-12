SSPS COVID cases continue to decline

Positive developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic extended to Sand Springs Public Schools, which reported a total of five infections this week, according to data the school district released Friday evening.

That’s one fewer than was reported the previous week, which itself was great progress over the 45 cases reported a week earlier, on Jan. 29.

Seven of 10 school sites are reporting zero COVID-19 infections, according to the district.

Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center each reported two infections, and Northwoods Fine Arts Academy reported one, the data show.

Sand Springs students had been on snow break for the last three days of the previous week, Feb. 2-4, and such breaks often are followed by a spike of some degree in COVID cases when classes resume, district nurse Lindsey Sinkbeil has said previously.

That has not been the case with the most recent break in classes, at least so far.

