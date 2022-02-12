 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SSPS COVID cases continue to decline
Positive developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic extended to Sand Springs Public Schools, which reported a total of five infections this week, according to data the school district released Friday evening.

That’s one fewer than was reported the previous week, which itself was great progress over the 45 cases reported a week earlier, on Jan. 29.

Seven of 10 school sites are reporting zero COVID-19 infections, according to the district.

Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center each reported two infections, and Northwoods Fine Arts Academy reported one, the data show.

Sand Springs students had been on snow break for the last three days of the previous week, Feb. 2-4, and such breaks often are followed by a spike of some degree in COVID cases when classes resume, district nurse Lindsey Sinkbeil has said previously.

That has not been the case with the most recent break in classes, at least so far.

news@sandspringsleader.com

SSPS COVID-19 infections

Week
ending		Positive
cases
08/2028
08/2763
09/0374
09/1074
09/1744

09/24

26
10/0125
10/0824
10/158
10/2215
10/2911
11/0521
11/128
11/192
11/262
12/0314
12/1015
12/1715
12/24brk
12/31brk
01/0765
01/14171
01/2184
01/2845
02/046
02/115
