SSPS COVID-19 infections fall to two

COVID-19 infections within Sand Springs Public Schools fell to two this week from three cases last week, according to information released by the district Friday evening.
Whereas last week’s three cases were all at Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy, this week’s two cases were both at Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center, the report indicates.
