 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SSPS COVID-19 infections fall to two

  • 0
Sand Springs Public Schools COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 infections within Sand Springs Public Schools fell to two this week from three cases last week, according to information released by the district Friday evening.

Whereas last week’s three cases were all at Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy, this week’s two cases were both at Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center, the report indicates.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert