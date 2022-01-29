 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SSPS COVID-19 infections fall again by nearly half
SSPS COVID-19 infections fall again by nearly half

For the second consecutive week, reported COVID-19 infections in Sand Springs Public Schools have fallen by roughly half.

Numbers provided by the district late Friday show 45 cases across 10 school sites, a decrease of 39 cases from the 84 reported the week before.

That number itself was a decrease of 87 infections from the previous week’s academic year high case count of 171, the data show.

Infections increased this week at only one school site — Northwoods Fine Arts Academy, which saw an increase of three cases, from nine last week to 12 this week.

Infections were static at six at Pratt Elementary School and at one at Page Academy, the data show.

Meanwhile, infections fell at seven of 10 school sites — from six cases to two at the Early Childhood Education Center, from 12 cases to five at Angus Valley Elementary School, from 10 cases to five at Garfield STEAM Academy, from three cases to two at Limestone Technology Academy, from 12 cases to three at Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center, from 24 cases to nine at Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy and from one case to none at the Virtual Academy.

The positivity percentage — the percentage of individuals at a given school site who currently have COVID-19 — is no greater than 1.5% at any school except Northwoods, which is at 2.3%, the district reported.

SSPS COVID-19 infections

Week
ending		Positive
cases 
 08/20 28
 08/27 63
 09/03 74
 09/10 74
 09/17 44
 09/24 26
 10/01 25
 10/08 24
 10/15 8
 10/22 15
 10/29 11
 11/05 21
 11/12 8
 11/19 2
 11/26 2
 12/03 14
 12/10 15
 12/17 15
 12/24 brk
 12/31 brk
 01/07 65
 01/14 171
 01/21 84
 01/28 45
