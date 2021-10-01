SSPS COVID-19 cases fall by one to 25; cases increase at two sites

COVID-19 infections in Sand Springs Public Schools fell by one case — down to 25 — for the week ending Oct. 1, data released by the district on Friday evening show.

Nine of those infections were at the Sixth-Grade Center/Clyde Boyd Middle School, up from three cases the previous week.

Only one other school site saw an increase in cases for the week — the Early Childhood Education Center, which recorded two infections, up from zero the previous week, the data indicate.

At four school sites, the infection count was static from the previous week.

Garfield Elementary School reported one case for each of the past two weeks; Limestone Elementary School reported two cases for each of the past two weeks; the Freshman Academy/Charles Page High School reported six infections each of the past two weeks; and the Virtual Academy continues to report zero infections since classes began Aug. 17.

Infections declined at Angus Valley Elementary School, from two cases to zero; at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy, from six cases to one; at Pratt Elementary School, from four cases to three; and at Page Academy, from two cases to one.