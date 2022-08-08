SSPS bucking the trend: Teacher recruitment crisis not felt as deeply here

Sand Springs Public Schools is not immune to the recruitment and retention crisis affecting the nation’s schools, but with the first day of classes looming large, district leaders are sounding cautiously optimistic.

Superintendent Sherry Durkee told the school board at its Aug. 1 meeting that with the start of school three weeks away, the district had two certified teacher vacancies and two open speech pathologist positions.

In a district with roughly 330 certified employees and about 800 total employees, that’s a vacancy rate that districts across the country as well as across Oklahoma would find enviable.

Sand Springs Public Schools — the community’s largest employer — typically has a turnover rate of about 10% of the staff every year, “which always feels like a lot to me,” Durkee said, “but I’m learning that it’s relatively low.”

“But this is the first time I ever remember having a certified position open when school starts,” she said Thursday.

There’s still time to hire two more certified teachers before Aug. 22, of course, but the competition is fierce.

The Tulsa World reported in late July that Jenks Public Schools still had 10 openings for teachers, counselors and other positions requiring certification, primarily at the elementary and middle school grades, and needed at least 200 more substitute teachers for the coming school year.

The district also had 113 openings for support staff, including 45 paraprofessional positions.

Tulsa Public Schools had 194 open teaching positions and 186 school-based support staff vacancies, the World reported.

Things aren’t any better nationally, according to The Washington Post, which reported last week that roughly 3,000 teaching jobs remained unfilled across Nevada’s 17 school districts as of early August and that among the Houston area's five largest school districts, between 200 and 1,000 teaching positions remain open.

The Post story also explored why the nation’s schools are so short-staffed, saying experts point to a combination of pandemic-induced exhaustion, low pay, and a real or perceived sense among educators that politicians, parents and sometimes even school board members have little respect for their profession.

Sand Springs district leaders say that to the extent those things are true, the local district is taking great strides to counter the negatives with extra helpings of positives.

One reason Sand Springs Public Schools might seem less affected is because "our district is small enough that we feel like a community,” said Barbie Jackson, president of the Sand Springs Education Association. "Many of our teachers went to school here themselves. They live here, and they never left here. It’s their home. And they want their kids to go here.”

Jackson knows that firsthand. A native of Sand Springs and a Charles Page High School alumna, she has taught for the district for 20 years, and her daughter will start the sixth grade here this fall.

But it’s more than just hometown familiarity that makes educators want to stay in Sand Springs.

“We have a great partnership with the administration,” Jackson said. “Our wants and needs are heard. Teachers’ voices are heard. They listen to us. Things get addressed.

“We have good working conditions; we have newer buildings; school bonds are always approved; improvements are routine … .”

And then there’s the money.

Although the state ranks 35th in average teacher pay, according to the National Education Association, each December, the Sand Springs school board routinely approves a stipend of 3% of base salary for every teacher and support staff member simply for informing the district by the end of the following April whether they intend to continue with the district for the next school year.

That allows the district’s administration to get a jump on knowing how many positions it will need to fill for the next fall.

The school board also voted in June 2021 to add a “step” for career teachers in the district’s pay scale that effectively gave all teachers in the district a pay raise.

Jackson said the Sand Springs Education Association board — made up of representatives from each school site who meet monthly as a board and also with Durkee — would be the teachers' negotiating agent if there were anything to negotiate.

“We’re not a negotiating district because we’ve always gotten along,” she said. “That says a lot compared to some other 6A districts.”

Durkee often talks at school board meetings about the district’s close attention to its finances and how administrators work hard to stretch evaporating dollars.

“Even though money is tight, we try to provide the resources they (educators) need to do their jobs while still having a little bit of autonomy,” she said Thursday. “Giving value to their profession is really important.

“I’m not saying others don’t do that, but just from a philosophy of our administrative team, we try to do that.”

But she added, “I don’t think we can overlook adequate pay.”

Durkee told the school board last week that with the state's flat education budget, funding has returned to pre-COVID levels but that the money doesn’t account for rising costs. Inflation of 7% means teachers and staff effectively will experience a pay cut.

“Because things cost more, you’re really working with less money,” Durkee said Thursday. “I would prefer this flat budget versus a cut, but at the same time, we’ve used some stimulus money to provide services for kids that, once the stimulus money is exhausted, we might not be able to continue to provide” without additional money from lawmakers.

The same lawmakers who have allowed Oklahoma’s per-pupil spending to be 46th in the nation often seem more preoccupied these days with what The Washington Post called an escalating educational culture war that has seen many districts and states pass policies and laws restricting what teachers can say about U.S. history, race, racism, and gender and sexual orientation issues.

That has played out in Oklahoma, too, most notably in the recent censure of the Tulsa and Mustang school districts for reported violations of House Bill 1775, a law passed last year that prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another.

It also prohibits teaching that causes a student to feel guilty or uncomfortable because of their race or gender, as well as teaching that anyone is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.

The Tulsa district rebuts the allegation.

“I don’t think anyone would deny that the role politics plays weighs heavy on administrators,” Durkee said.

“But we live in a community that is very supportive of our school district,” she said. “That creates a culture not just inside of the school district but within the community that they (educators) are valued.

"Having highly qualified teachers in every classroom is really important for student achievement, (so) building that culture is a must for retention.”

Kristin Arnold, the district’s assistant superintendent for student services and human resources, agrees that Sand Springs is different.

“I just listen to some of the struggles that really small districts have and some of the larger districts have, and I really think Sand Springs just looks different,” she said. “There are opportunities for teachers — opportunities for growth; leadership opportunities.

“The No. 1 thing is just really relationships. Superintendent Durkee meets with all the new hires and has a conversation, and a number of times I’ve had people tell me, ‘Gosh, I never even met the superintendent at my previous school,’” Arnold said.

Burnout is a big reason a lot of teachers leave a district or the profession entirely, she said.

“There are a lot of people who leave and come back after learning that “the grass isn’t always greener,” she said. “I’ve been here 15 years. I’ve worked for other districts, and I know what they’re like, and this is where I fit best.”