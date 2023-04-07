When officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department swarmed The Covenant School on March 27 in response to a shooter in the school, some officers encountered locked doors and had to try to find different ways to get to where shots were being fired upstairs.

Those seconds appear not to have changed the outcome of the mass shooting, in which three children, all age 9, and three adult staff members, including the head of the school, were killed.

But seconds can factor significantly in such situations, Sand Springs Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner said, adding that “someone with a gun can shoot seven rounds in a second.”

Locked doors are widely viewed as one of the best ways to prevent a shooter from reaching and killing people in a structure such as a school or office building, but law enforcement officers need tools that keep them from being hampered by that obstacle.

With funding obtained through the 2022 federal Justice Assistance Grant Program for local law enforcement entities, the Sand Springs Police Department is now better-equipped to face such a scenario with the purchase of new and improved active shooter response kits.

The greatest addition to the kit is an 18-inch pry bar that has an indexing head to open wide for extra-large prying capability.

“This is just a tool so that they can get through doors that are locked and go directly to the threat,” Enzbrenner said. “We won’t have that problem (like the officers in Nashville) because we’ll be able to get through any door that’s not” magnetically locked.

But there’s more to the new active shooter response kits than the pry bar.

They also include horseshoe-shaped doorstops that can be placed around the side or top edge of a door or even through the gap around the door’s hinges to prevent a door from relocking once it has been opened.

In addition, the new kits contain more first-aid supplies than previous versions and have extra storage space for additional ammunition. And the design of the bags is a little more efficient when seconds make a difference, Enzbrenner said.

“The bag is specifically designed for active shooters, active violence incidents, where they have to grab their rifle and go,” he said. “And this gives them extra tools to help them be successful and then even provide limited first aid if they can.”

In another scenario, officers might be eager to try out their new tools, but because of the nature of the application, Enzbrenner hopes the bags simply collect dust.

“You never want to use it,” he said, “but you want to be prepared if you do have to do something.”

The police force’s 33 officers have all already received their kits.