SSEF Golf Classic successful despite difficult economic climate

The ripple effect created from the COVID-19 pandemic has been fundraising efforts for nearly every organization. The Sand Springs Education Foundation has not been immune.
The pandemic forced the cancelation of the annual Sand Springs Hall of Fame ceremony. In the past, the event that recognizes some of the accomplished current and former citizens of the community has been SSEF’s top fundraiser.
In its place, the organization was able to pull off a successful 23rd annual Sand Springs Education Foundation 2020 Golf Classic. The event, which took place Monday, Sept, 21, was once again held at Tulsa Country Club.
“Since the Hall of Fame event was canceled, we decided we have to push really hard with our golf tournament,” said SSEF Board Director Tirita Montross. “We haven’t gotten all of the numbers done but we do know it’s been better than it’s been in the last few years or so.”
Montross estimated the event brought in $20,000 in profit for SSEF. Those proceeds will go to a grant program for teachers throughout the Sand Springs School District, which are expected to be announced later in the year.
The tournament included goodie bags, a raffle for a driver as well as other prizes. Montross highlighted the work of Golf Chairperson Cindy Griggs as well as the sponsors around the community. SSEF garnered 54 hole sponsorships, which was more than double the number from a year ago.
“People are trying to get back on their feet,” Montross said. “Donations are hard. People are just trying to grind away and work. To go from 23-24 hole sponsors to move to more than 50, it still shows a lot from our community.”
American Heritage Bank, LD Kerns and SS Meter were the flagship sponsors. Additional sponsors included Bubble Town Car Wash, HOOD CPAS, IBC Bank, Tulsa Teachers Credit Union, Montie and Betty Box and INSURICA/Keystone Insurance. Event volunteers included Tim Watts, Cecilia Coogeshall, Sherry Durkee, Dick Ford, Kieth Hilligoss, Mike Luttrell, Lou Pinkerton, Lonetta Sprague, Kenny Tate, Scott Thompson, Celia Thompson, Joe Williams and Jamee Winzenburg.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!