SSEF Golf Classic successful despite difficult economic climate

The ripple effect created from the COVID-19 pandemic has been fundraising efforts for nearly every organization. The Sand Springs Education Foundation has not been immune.

The pandemic forced the cancelation of the annual Sand Springs Hall of Fame ceremony. In the past, the event that recognizes some of the accomplished current and former citizens of the community has been SSEF’s top fundraiser.

In its place, the organization was able to pull off a successful 23rd annual Sand Springs Education Foundation 2020 Golf Classic. The event, which took place Monday, Sept, 21, was once again held at Tulsa Country Club.

“Since the Hall of Fame event was canceled, we decided we have to push really hard with our golf tournament,” said SSEF Board Director Tirita Montross. “We haven’t gotten all of the numbers done but we do know it’s been better than it’s been in the last few years or so.”

Montross estimated the event brought in $20,000 in profit for SSEF. Those proceeds will go to a grant program for teachers throughout the Sand Springs School District, which are expected to be announced later in the year.