The Spring Fling Arts & Crafts Event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road.

More than 50 vendors will be on hand with crafts, gifts, garden decor, wreaths, clothing, jewelry, baby items, hair accessories and much more, with a special focus on items for showcasing spring and summer, Easter and Mother’s Day.

Admission is free, and the first 100 shoppers will receive a free shopping bag. Door prizes also will be awarded.

For more information, contact Teresa Smith at 918-960-1738 or via email at Teresacsmith.9885@yahoo.com.