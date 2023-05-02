Two Sand Springs city councilors will be sworn in for their next terms of office during a special meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday, May 8.

The council’s makeup will not change because Ward 3 Councilor Mike Burdge and Ward 4 Councilor Nancy Riley were unopposed in the February council election, but they will be administered the oath of office for their new terms, and the council will consider and vote on the mayor and vice mayor positions.

At the same meeting, the city’s 2023 John M. Hess Municipal Award for Outstanding Citizenship will be presented.

Budget presentation delayed: City Manager Mike Carter told councilors at their regular monthly meeting last week to expect to see the 2023 fiscal year budget at their May 22 meeting.

The presentation had been planned for last week’s meeting, but “we’ve had some staffing issues due to unforeseen medical concerns,” he said.

The council is required to adopt a budget no later than July 1.

City Hall job change: Carter also introduced Dawn Gilmartin to the council as the new assistant to the city manager and the city clerk.

Gilmartin, a native Sandite who graduated from Charles Page High School in 1992, had been working in customer service at City Hall for the past year or so before transferring to this new position.