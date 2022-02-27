Soup's on: March Basketbowl slated at Charles Page High School

Skipping March Basketbowl might just be madness.

Where else could someone hear the Charles Page High School jazz band and the Northwoods Fine Arts Academy choir while eating bowls of delicious soup made by Family, Career and Community Leaders of America students, all while helping raise funds for a good cause?

The Sand Springs Community Services fundraiser, set for 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the Charles Page High School cafeteria, will offer all that and more, including a raffle.

“What we like about Basketbowl is it’s a lighthearted approach to fundraising where we get to interface with the schools and give folks a nice evening,” SSCS Executive Director Nathan Woodmansee said.

Tickets for the event cost $20 for adults or $10 for parents of performing students. Student tickets cost $5.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time by calling 918-245-5183 or they can be purchased at the door.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.