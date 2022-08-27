 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some Sand Springs residents to be without water Monday morning

About 500 Sand Springs utility customers will be without water Monday morning.

The city has scheduled an outage from about 9 a.m. until about noon as part of a generator project on a water pump station.

These water system upgrades will disrupt service to the following areas:

Oak Ridge Drive

Osage Ridge Drive

North McKinley Avenue

Lakeside Ridge Drive

Shadow Creek Addition

The Oaks Addition

Wild Mountain Road

Heritage Hills Drive

Movilla Hills Drive

North 73rd West Avenue

The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge Golf Course

Osage Casino-Sand Springs

For more information, call the city at 918-246-2588.

news@sandspringsleader.com

