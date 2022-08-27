Some Sand Springs residents to be without water Monday morning

About 500 Sand Springs utility customers will be without water Monday morning.
The city has scheduled an outage from about 9 a.m. until about noon as part of a generator project on a water pump station.
These water system upgrades will disrupt service to the following areas:
Oak Ridge Drive
Osage Ridge Drive
North McKinley Avenue
Lakeside Ridge Drive
Shadow Creek Addition
The Oaks Addition
Wild Mountain Road
Heritage Hills Drive
Movilla Hills Drive
North 73rd West Avenue
The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge Golf Course
Osage Casino-Sand Springs
For more information, call the city at 918-246-2588.