Sold out: Annual Winter Glow fundraiser benefits Sand Springs Community Services

Organizers of the annual Winter Glow fundraiser benefiting Sand Springs Community Services are, well, all aglow after the Jan. 22 event sold out more than two weeks ahead of time.

Attorney Cynthia Phillips, who is spearheading the planning for the event, seemed almost apologetic Friday that she had no tickets or tables left to hawk, but she is hopeful that the COVID pandemic will abate enough so that next year’s event can expand to accommodate more people.

For those lucky enough to snag a seat at this year’s event, to be held at the Case Community Center, an evening of fine dining, great entertainment and fun is in store.

The catered dinner is being provided by the Rib Crib. The menu will be sirloin steak, chicken breast, salad, roasted potatoes, green beans, rolls, tea, water and coffee, with a full cash bar available.

Music will be provided by the fan-favorite Jennifer Marriott Band, consisting of Marriott on vocals and guitar; her husband, Pete Marriott, also on guitar and vocals; Brandon Holder on drums; Jordan Hehl on bass; and Jack Wolfe on keyboards.

The fun to be had will include the popular “heads or tails” game, a silent auction, a raffle and party pics.