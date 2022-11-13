Snapped in Sand Springs kicks off this Saturday

Snapped in Sand Springs, a holiday photo event in which businesses, restaurants, and other organizations or entities create scenes, or “sets,” for photo opportunities all across town kicks off Saturday.

Photo sets will be simple, elaborate, or anywhere in between. The goal is to get people to stop and snap a photo as they go about shopping, worshiping, playing and serving in the community.

The photos can be posted on social media, or they can make great holiday cards and gifts.

Snapped in Sand Springs will run through Dec. 23. The event will be promoted on the city’s Facebook page, and electronic and hard-copy maps of all locations will be available.

For more information, contact City Clerk Janice Almy at 918-246-2500, Ext. 2503, or via email at jlalmy@sandspringsok.org.