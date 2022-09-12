Snap to it! Sand Springs holiday fun is just around the corner

City officials are hoping local merchants, restaurants and other groups — as well as residents — will find that getting into the holiday spirit is a snap.

That’s right — even though Labor Day has barely passed, it’s time to start thinking about the most wonderful time of the year.

Hence the return of “Snapped in Sand Springs,” a holiday photo event in which businesses, restaurants, and other organizations or entities create scenes, or “sets,” for photo opportunities all across town.

Photo sets can be simple, elaborate, or anywhere in between. The goal is to get people to stop and snap a photo as they go about shopping, worshiping, playing and serving in the community.

The photos can be posted on social media, or they can make great holiday cards and gifts.

Snapped in Sand Springs will kick off Nov. 19 and run through Dec. 23. But participating organizations need to snap to it and get completed commitment forms returned to the City Clerk’s Office within the next month.

The event will be promoted on the city’s Facebook page, and electronic and hard-copy maps of all locations will be available.

Outdoor photo sets are optimal because they require minimal monitoring and maintenance, the city says.

Access to outdoor locations should be available during daylight hours. Indoor photo sets should be accessible during the host’s regular hours of operation.

Photo sets should be “family appropriate” and in good taste and should be constructed as to minimize any risk of injuries.

Businesses and organizations hosting photo sets are encouraged to create additional contests, award prizes or come up with other ideas to add extra fun.

Photo sets should be dismantled by Jan. 6.

For more information about Snapped in Sand Springs or to get a commitment form, contact City Clerk Janice Almy at 918-246-2500, Ext. 2503, or via email at jlalmy@sandspringsok.org.

A commitment form also can be found with the online version of this story.

Commitment forms should be returned by Friday, Oct. 14, via email, in person or by mail to: City of Sand Springs, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, P.O. Box 338, Sand Springs, OK 74063.