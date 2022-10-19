Snap to it! Friday is deadline to enter Sand Springs holiday contest

Businesses, restaurants, and other organizations or entities that haven’t yet registered for this year’s “Snapped in Sand Springs” are urged to, well, snap to it, because Friday is the deadline.

“Snapped in Sand Springs” is a holiday photo event in which entities create scenes, or “sets,” for photo opportunities all across town.

Photo sets can be simple, elaborate, or anywhere in between. The goal is to get people to stop and snap a photo as they go about shopping, worshiping, playing and serving in the community.

The photos can be posted on social media, or they can make great holiday cards and gifts.

Snapped in Sand Springs will kick off Nov. 19 and run through Dec. 23. But participating organizations must get completed commitment forms returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Friday.

The event will be promoted on the city’s Facebook page, and electronic and hard-copy maps of all locations will be available.

Outdoor photo sets are optimal because they require minimal monitoring and maintenance, the city says.

Access to outdoor locations should be available during daylight hours. Indoor photo sets should be accessible during the host’s regular hours of operation.

Photo sets should be “family appropriate” and in good taste and should be constructed as to minimize any risk of injuries.

Businesses and organizations hosting photo sets are encouraged to create additional contests, award prizes or come up with other ideas to add extra fun.

Photo sets should be dismantled by Jan. 6.

For more information about Snapped in Sand Springs or to get a commitment form, contact City Clerk Janice Almy at 918-246-2500, Ext. 2503, or via email at jlalmy@sandspringsok.org.