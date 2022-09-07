Smaller group of Sand Springs high school students stage second walkout; middle-schoolers also protest

SAND SPRINGS — The crowd for Wednesday’s walkout at Charles Page High School was considerably smaller than the previous week’s protest, but the dedication to the cause appeared as great as ever.

Eight to 10 students walked out of classes at noon Wednesday to draw attention to what they say is the school district’s insufficient response to a pair of racially tinged incidents in the first two weeks of classes.

About 35 students at Clyde Boyd Middle School also staged a walkout Wednesday, according to Sand Springs Public Schools Communications Director Lissa Chidester, who said that gathering was uneventful.

In the most recent incident at the high school, a student brought purported “white privilege cards” to school early last week and distributed them among some of the white students.

The small cards, similar to a credit card, are marketed as a gag gift or satirical item and are widely available online.

In the incident the previous week, a student took a screenshot of a photo of a Black student posted on social media by another student, altered it by adding racist language, and then redistributed it.

Superintendent Sherry Durkee said previously that all students involved in the incidents were disciplined appropriately but that privacy laws prevented her from giving details of the punishment.

Thirty to 40 students walked out last Wednesday, a day after the “white privilege” cards were distributed.

The handful of students who took part in this week’s walkout at the high school said they were told by school officials as they left the building that they would receive detention for participating in the protest.

However, a letter Durkee emailed to parents late Tuesday said only that students would receive unexcused absences for any class they missed.

Charles Page students said Wednesday that they chose to attend the protest anyway because the matter is so important to them.

“No one should be bullied because of their race or anything else,” said Vanessah Hernandez, who said race issues are a widespread problem at the school.

Liam Hollingshead said the walkout was important as a tool for raising awareness and showing the district’s administration that students are serious about wanting a change.

Although Hollingshead didn’t have a fifth-period class and therefore would not be counted as truant, he applauded his fellow students for their commitment to the cause.

At the same time, he said, the school was not wrong to punish the students for violating school policy, and he added that he thought the protests had been successful in getting administrators’ attention.

“I feel like we’ve been heard,” he said.

Tulsa World Opinion: Facing down racism