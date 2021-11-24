Sleigh full of holiday events planned for Sand Springs in December

It’s true that some folks have had their Christmas trees up for weeks already, but even for traditionalists, the holidays are so close you can practically smell the pine needles and taste the candy canes.
The month of December will bring a sleigh full of holiday events all across Sand Springs, offering something for just about everyone.
Dec. 1: Candelight Sing-Along & Tree Lighting Event: Sponsored by the Local Church Network and the city of Sand Springs, this holiday gathering will feature the singing of fun and familiar Christmas carols plus Christmas music by local musicians, followed by the reading of the Christmas story. The lighting of a new 18-foot Christmas tree provided by the city will top off the evening. 6 p.m., Charles Page Triangle Park, Main and Broadway streets.
Dec. 1-11: Dashing Through Sand Springs: Children and adults alike should enjoy this daytime window-painting scavenger hunt sponsored by the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority and the Chamber of Commerce. Participants will look for 12 holiday-painted windows and have their passports stamped. Completed passports will be placed in the North Pole mailbox in the museum at Main and Broadway streets to be entered in a drawing for a $25 gift card.
Dec. 1-31: Art of Giving Christmas Tree Display: Enjoy a stroll through the many uniquely decorated Christmas trees on display at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum in this event sponsored by the museum’s trust authority. Other Christmas-related exhibits and items of Sand Springs historical significance also will be on display. 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sand Springs Museum, Main and Broadway streets.
Dec. 1-31: Snapped in Sand Springs: This holiday photo event sponsored by the city promotes local businesses, schools, churches and civic organizations by having residents and visitors snap a photo that can be used for holiday cards, presents or even just posted to social media. Photo-op sites around town range from window paintings to full-blown decorated photo sets. Find your favorite, snap your photo, and share it using the hashtag #2021SnappedinSandSprings.
Dec 3: Annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade: The oldest nighttime Christmas parade in Oklahoma will wind through downtown Sand Springs, with dozens of entries, including decorated floats, dance groups, musical groups and, of course, the jolly old elf himself. The theme of this year’s parade, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, is “The Joy of Giving” and focuses on organ donation. The grand marshals will be Carrie Schlehuber, the director of special education for Sand Springs Public Schools, and Susan Cox, a longtime friend of Schlehuber’s who donated a kidney to her in 2018. 7 p.m. downtown.
Dec. 4-5: “Scrooge’s Christmas”: The play “Scrooge’s Christmas” by Ken Jones will be presented through a special arrangement with Heuer Publishing Co. Directed by Patty Dixon, the presentation will feature song, sounds and dance from Sand Springs Community Theatre actors as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is confronted by the Spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Admission to the one-hour play is a $5 donation to Sand Springs Community Theatre or a canned-goods donation for Sand Springs Community Services. 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 2 p.m. Dec. 5, former Central Ninth Grade Center Auditorium, Fourth Street and Garfield Avenue.
Dec. 11: Joy of Giving Festival: A variety of nonprofit organizations will set up booths along Broadway Street near the Charles Page Triangle to give out information about their organizations, sign up volunteers, collect donations and hand out treats to the youngest visitors. This event is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority, the Local Church Network and participating nonprofit organizations. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Charles Page Triangle.
Dec. 21: Wreath-laying Ceremony and Vigil: Bagpipes and the Sand Springs Police Department Honor Guard will begin this noontime event. Wreaths will be presented to honor the memories of crime victims, COVID-19 victims and deceased veterans. A vigil will continue until 5 p.m., with a bugler sounding taps each hour on the hour. The wreaths will be displayed afterward at the memorial site to Vietnam War hero Billie A. Hall at Woodland Memorial Park. This inaugural event is sponsored by the Billie A. Hall American Legion Post No. 17, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs Flowers and the city. Noon (vigil until 5 p.m.), Charles Page Triangle.
Dec. 31: Noon Year’s Eve Balloon Drop: Geared toward children 8 and younger, the Noon Year’s Eve Balloon Drop is sponsored by the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority and the Local Church Network. Children will make noise makers and party hats, with refreshments provided. The balloon drop will take place at noon in the foyer at the Sand Springs Museum. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
For more information on any of the events, call the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce at 918-245-3221 or the City Clerk’s Office at 918-246-2500, Ext. 2503.