Six months post-election, voter-approved bond projects are advancing in Sand Springs

Just six months after Sand Springs voters gave their stamp of approval to a far-reaching $15.7 million general-obligation bond package, the first wheels of progress are turning on two high-profile projects.

Bonds totaling $7,885,000 were sold Nov. 9, with the initial outlay intended to fund all or part of nearly a dozen projects, including an overhaul of the citywide storm siren system and a new Sand Springs Animal Welfare facility.

The price tags for those two projects, as well as the estimated dates of completion, are dramatically different.

The city has earmarked as much as $825,000 for the replacement of 15 of the city’s 19 storm sirens and the installation of four additional sirens, all with newer sirens that are louder and have a larger reach.

Residents potentially could see new storm sirens in place by the first day of spring on March 20.

On the other end of the scale, nearly $3.1 million has been allocated for the city’s new animal shelter, to be located on Wekiwa Road just west of 129th West Avenue.

The project is in the earliest stages of the design phase and likely won’t be put out for bids before the first day of fall on Sept. 23. From there, it could take a year or longer to build.

But whether short-term or long-term, progress is progress for city leaders.

Safety first

City Manager Mike Carter said last week that the goal is to have the storm siren upgrades completed by mid-March, well in time for the spring storm season. The contract on the equipment was signed in late November, and delivery of the materials is expected in January.

“But I won’t be surprised if there’s a delay in this climate” of supply-chain issues and labor shortages, he said.

The city is able to move quickly on the storm siren project thanks to an unlikely set of circumstances — state law and a municipal “sister city” of sorts.

Carter said Oklahoma statutes say that when one municipality or government agency has conducted a bid process that meets state requirements, another similar entity is allowed to piggyback off that process.

As it happens, the city of Broken Arrow recently went through an independent bid process as part of its project to replace about two dozen of its own storm sirens.

“Their project mirrors ours almost completely,” Carter said.

He told the City Council in October that attaching to the Broken Arrow bid saved Sand Springs “a lot of time and also allowed us to possibly get some cost-savings on the poles” that will support the sirens.

“Even if there was no benefit to that degree, you already have the contractor who’s mobilizing their people and equipment,” Carter said last week.

SafetyCom Inc. of Little Rock will complete the Sand Springs and Broken Arrow projects simultaneously.

Fifteen of 19 Sand Springs storm sirens — nine on the north side and 10 on the south side — will be replaced. Of the remaining four, two were replaced previously with upgraded sirens. Two others — one near the William R. Pogue Municipal Airport and the other on Oklahoma 51 near Webco — will continue to operate with the current technology.

Four new sirens will be installed to fill in newly identified gaps in coverage, such as near Euchee Creek Boulevard and Willow Road, and to increase coverage near areas of new growth, such as Teal Ridge Drive and 41st Street. The third new siren will be situated on Oak Ridge Drive just north of Old North Road.

The fourth new siren will be at 200 W. Morrow Road at the water treatment facility. The number of people in the area has dramatically increased in the past few years, particularly via development in the RiverWest and Sheffield Crossing areas, Carter said.

“Now, with everything else we have in that area, it’s a big zone that we need to cover,” he said.

The new sirens will be pretty hard to miss, too, he said. The current storm sirens operate at 1,200 watts. For reference, the siren on a police car is 100 watts, Carter told city councilors.

The new storm sirens will blast their warnings at 4,000 watts. And they have a larger range. And because they are omnidirectional, they won’t have the “loud-soft, loud-soft” pattern that current sirens have.

“They are meant to get your attention,” Carter said, telling councilors: “When Wednesdays come, you’re going to know it. It will be loud.”

The city tests its sirens each Wednesday at noon, although the tests are audible only once a month, with city personnel conducting “silent” tests the other weeks.

Carter said he often hears complaints from residents that they didn’t hear the storm siren while they were at home or in a store.

“We want people to understand that storm sirens are meant for people who are outside,” he said. “They are not intended for people who are inside buildings. That’s what TV, phone alerts” and other warning systems are for.

The city’s storm siren system is automated and is activated “anytime the National Weather Service puts a polygon over the city,” Carter said. It can still be activated independently if needed, however.

Carter knows that some people will always be unhappy about the noise and the frequency of the sirens, but he’s not inclined to do much about those complaints.

“If we ever have to err, we’re going to try to err on the side of people’s safety,” he said. “And I think that’s what our citizens want, based on the vote.”

Patience, then payoff

The timeline for the new animal shelter might be frustrating to those in the trenches at the current cramped, outdated shelter every day, but City Planner Brad Bates is just grateful that relief is on the horizon.

“As always, we’re thankful for the voters that saw it as a need in our community and supported it, and we’ll build something that they’re proud of,” he said last week.

So far, city officials have settled on the architecture firm that will design the new facility, which is planned to be larger than the current shelter and offer an array of amenities both for staff members and potential adopters.

GH2 Architects, based in downtown Tulsa, was one of about seven architecture and design firms from which the city received bids for the project, although Bates said GH2 and Selser Schaefer Architects, also of Tulsa, are really the only two firms in this part of the state that have much experience with animal care facilities.

“We’ve worked with GH2 on other city projects in the past, so we’re familiar with them,” he said, adding that “GH2’s history with animal facilities is one of the reasons why we chose them.”

Bates said GH2 helped create the initial renderings of a proposed shelter that were presented to voters before the election, so those have served as a jumping-off point.

“We have a rough design, but … we are in the very initial phases of design, and we anticipate that taking upwards of nine months, he said.

The hope is that a solid plan will be put out for bids next fall, with the building being completed about a year later, he said.

At this point, Bates doesn’t see any snags.

“I think we’ve identified a good property to use,” he said of the site on Wekiwa Road about half a mile west of Case Community Center. “It’s just where the market takes things.”

As with Carter, Bates has one eye on potential pitfalls, such as supply-chain issues, labor shortages and increasing costs.

“We feel good about it, but you never know till you get to that point,” he said. “We’re very conscientious about designing something that’s practical that will meet our needs” and might allow for a few wants, as well.