Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old Sand Springs-area man

A Silver Alert was issued late Wednesday for a 90-year-old man who lives west of Sand Springs in Tulsa County.

Homer Ward is white, stands 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office reported.

He was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt, and dark-colored pants.

Ward was last seen about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Red Oak, in Latimer County, asking for directions, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

A woman who answered the phone at the Sheriff's Office late Wednesday said authorities have some leads on Ward and that it is possible that he's trying to return to Tulsa County.

Ward drives a 2018 silver Kia Soul bearing Oklahoma license plate HWL 633.

He reportedly has memory loss and is unable to walk without a walker.

Authorities urge anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.