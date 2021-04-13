Signs of Herbal Affair are sprouting up in Sand Springs

Last-minute touches are being made in advance of Saturday’s Herbal Affair.

Kely Kingsley of Kely Kingsley Art was painting the storefront windows at Suburban Revival Boutique at 302 N. McKinley Ave. on Tuesday afternoon.

Kingsley, who is from Tulsa, said a friend’s connection landed her first Herbal Affair-related job. That gig turned into three, which became nine – this one – and Kingsley said she has four more lined up.

Herbal Affair, where you can see Kingsley’s painted floral creations as well as plenty of the real thing, runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Sand Springs, roughly between Broadway and Second streets and Lincoln and Garfield avenues.

Approximately 100 vendors selling herbs, perennials, natives and heirloom plants, as well as gardening supplies, décor, arts and crafts, and food, will be on hand. Entertainers will perform throughout the day.

Admission to the festival area is free, but plants, food, and arts and crafts will be available for purchase.

Face masks must be worn inside the festival area as a COVID-19 precaution.

For more, check out Wednesday’s Sand Springs Leader at sandspringsleader.com, or get a print version of the paper containing a map and vendor profiles at area QuikTrip and Kum & Go convenience store locations.

