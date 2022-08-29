Sidewalk Astronomy event Friday at Keystone Ancient Forest will have visitors seeing stars

The heart of Texas isn’t the only place where the stars at night are big and bright.

And come Friday night, those stars will be more visible than ever, thanks to “Sidewalk Astronomy,” a free, all-ages event at the Keystone Ancient Forest.

Astronomy buff Tim Gilliland of Sand Springs and a group of his fellow astral aficionados from Tulsa and Broken Arrow will set up an array of telescopes at the city-owned nature preserve northwest of Sand Springs and will be on hand to provide information and assistance to anyone who wants to take a gander at the sky through the devices.

The telescopes will be set up from about 8 p.m. until about midnight, weather permitting. A makeup day is planned for the following evening, Saturday, if cloud cover or weather force a postponement.

Gilliland said he will post any information about a postponement on the Facebook pages of the Astronomy Club of Tulsa and the BA Sidewalk Astronomer, but people can also call the Keystone Ancient Forest at 918-246-7795 to check on any schedule change.

Several years ago, Gilliland led a similar program in which he took his telescopes to the Case Community Park once a month, but the light pollution there kept the viewing from being ideal, he said.

Moving the gathering to the Keystone Ancient Forest proved very popular, he said.

“We usually see between 250 and 300 people,” Gilliland said, adding that he will have anywhere from three to six additional astronomers and from three or four to maybe as many as seven or eight telescopes.

Gilliland himself will bring a 17½-inch Dobsonian-base Newtonian telescope that weighs about 225 pounds and breaks down for transporting into three pieces that fill a pickup bed.

Friday evening’s viewing will focus on “deep-sky targets,” he said.

The moon will be visible early in the evening, and Saturn should be visible for a good chunk of the event, but for anyone wanting to see Jupiter, plan to come later, when the planet will be high enough above the horizon to be visible.

The gathering has been on hiatus for the past couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Gilliland said he is eager to get back to it.

“I really like sharing it with people,” he said.

The Keystone Ancient Forest will be open Friday beginning at 7 a.m. as usual, but instead of closing at 6 p.m., the trails will be accessible until 10 p.m. for visitors to take a rare night hike, said Jeff Edwards, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“People want to hike that venue at night, and we can’t typically do this because of staffing,” he said, “but since we’re going to be there for this event anyway, we’re going to allow some night hiking.

“It’s fun to experience a forest in a different light.”

Edwards cautioned that anyone planning to venture out on the trails after dark should take a flashlight.

“It’s not like taking a late-night walk in your neighborhood, where you have some streetlights and a lot of light pollution in the sky,” he said. “It’s quite the opposite at the forest. It will be very dark.”

Edwards added that a compass — you can download one on your phone for free — also can be helpful for hikers who might get turned around in the dark.

And lastly, even though it’s late summer, nighttime in the woods can be a bit chilly. The overnight low temperature for Friday night is predicted to be in the mid-60s with a light breeze, so visitors might wish to bring a light jacket.