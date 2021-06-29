Should you attempt an Ironman competition?

Should you attempt an Ironman?

First, establish why you want to do an Ironman. There will be times when you are tired and sore and just want to quit. It is then that you will need to fall back on your reasons for wanting to take on such a huge goal.

Second, give yourself time to work toward the goal in small steps. Most people would not sign up for a marathon when they have never run a mile.

If you are new to the sport of triathlon, start out with a Sprint Tri. This distance is about an eighth of a full Ironman. Then take on an Olympic Distance, then a Half Distance, and then a full Ironman.

Each milestone will feel like a huge challenge and will help you build the confidence and skills to succeed at the full Ironman.

There are lots of smaller races in Oklahoma and surrounding states, so seek out the distances you need to build your endurance and work your way up to the full Ironman.

Finally, assess your strengths, weaknesses and limitations. What will you need to do to complete 140.6 miles?

You will certainly need the appropriate equipment — bike, helmet, swim gear, running shoes, etc. Triathlon is not a cheap sport!