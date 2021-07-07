Shot-in-Oklahoma film 'Stillwater' among summer movie offerings in 2021

Escape Room:

Tournament of ChampionsThe 2019 psychological thriller “Escape Room” proved profitable enough to merit a sequel. In the new chapter, six people are locked in another series of escape rooms. They slowly uncover what they have in common to survive — and they discover they’ve all played the game before.

July 23 Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe OriginsThis is the third installment in the G.I. Joe film series, following 2009’s “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” and “G.I. Joe: Retaliation.” Ray Park played Snake Eyes in the first two films, but Henry Golding takes over the role in the origin tale. Snake Eyes, a loner, is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan after saving a life. Snake Eyes learns the ways of the ninja warrior while also being provided with a place to call home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested.

OldFilmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, who brought you “The Sixth Sense,” “Signs” and the “Unbreakable” film series, is behind this supernatural mystery thriller about a vacation gone wrong. A family at a tropical destination discovers a secluded beach is causing them to age so rapidly that their lives are reduced to one day.