Shooting victim Amanda Glenn remembered as a caretaker to all

SAND SPRINGS — Serving others — especially her family, including the family cat, Keeley — was Amanda Glenn's foundation and fulfillment, those who knew her best say.

Hundreds of mourners gathered Thursday at Broadway Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Glenn, who was among four people killed June 1 in a mass shooting on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

The Rev. Rusty Gunn led those in attendance at the funeral through Proverbs 31 — in which the ideal woman is described — using stories from Glenn’s family as examples of her love and care for them.

Repeatedly, Amanda Glenn was portrayed as a caretaker — the one who did the dishes after big family dinners so that everyone else could relax; the one who attended her sons’ ballgames and school events and nurtured their dreams and desires; the one who lifted up and offered hope to patients in the doctor’s office where she worked.

Mourners rose one by one to remember Glenn.

A fellow “baseball mom” from Owasso said the camaraderie and commonalities they shared superseded the competition on the field.

A cousin recalled Glenn’s infectious laugh that, once begun, couldn’t be stopped until everyone around her was laughing, too.

And Anna Orcutt told of a time when Glenn literally helped save her life.

Orcutt, who has epilepsy, was headed home to Sand Springs from Tulsa when she began to have an unusual feeling.

She pulled over into an alley and called Glenn. “I don't feel right,” she told her, and that’s the last thing Orcutt remembers until she woke up in the hospital.

Glenn called 911, and she and her husband, Beau Glenn, worked with dispatchers and ambulance crews to try to narrow down where Orcutt might have pulled off of Charles Page Boulevard.

Amazingly, medics found her and got her assistance.

But Glenn "would not have been happy if they hadn't found me," Orcutt said. "She would have left the house on foot to find me."

That’s just who Glenn was, her family said in her obituary — a gentle spirit with the brightest smile, “she offered unconditional love with a true servant’s heart and an innate desire to nurture others.”

Glenn, 40, was born Oct. 22, 1981, in Tulsa but grew up in Sand Springs.

She and Jonathan “Beau” Glenn both graduated from Charles Page High School in 2000 and had been married for 19 years, although they had known each other for much longer, relatives said.

Besides her husband, Glenn is survived by two sons, Gabriel “Gabe” Glenn, 18, and Ian “Bubba” Glenn, 16; one brother, Jimmy Hogue; her Glenn parents, Wayne and Vivian Elaine Glenn; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, according to her obituary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Patricia Sullivan and Daniel Hollon; her grandparents, Charles and Patricia Sullivan; and a brother, Dylan May.

Glenn was buried at Woodland Memorial Park, with services under the direction of Mark Griffith Funeral Homes.

Video: Tulsa police chief explains shooter's motive for mass killing

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.