Sharon Bishop-Baldwin: Let's make Betty White Challenge a yearly event

Once in a while — maybe once in a great while — social media gets something right.
Such was the case with the Jan. 17 Betty White Challenge.
The event was informally organized across social media as a way to honor beloved actress Betty White, who would have turned 100 on Jan. 17. Instead, the well-known animal welfare activist died on New Year’s Eve at age 99, six days after suffering a stroke.
Just moments after the news of her death started reverberating across the media, social and otherwise, a plan to honor her on her birthday with donations to animal charities began to take shape.
In some quarters, the suggested donation was $5, but like so many social media “movements,” the rules were fluid at best. One pretty consistent standard was to keep it local, though.
Practically everywhere you turn these days following the big push, animal welfare organizations nationally and internationally are raising the rafters to thank donors for their generosity. Although a grand total likely will remain elusive, according to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, its donors raised some $12.7 million through its social platforms.
That’s a chunk of change. But remember, a lot of that really is practically change — small donations handed out to local organizations trying to help not millions or even thousands of animals, but maybe dozens or hundreds. And they’re grateful, too.
Sand Springs Animal Welfare, the city’s animal shelter, brought in about $800 through “a lot of small donations,” Animal Welfare Coordinator Tracy Arvidson said.
In 2021, Sand Springs Animal Welfare took in more than 1,150 animals, about half dogs and half cats. More than 90% left the shelter alive, including through adoption, being reclaimed by their owners, or being transferred to other animal welfare organizations focused on finding them new homes.
Arvidson thanked Betty White Challenge supporters in a Facebook post, saying, “We appreciate your support very much. These donations allow us to take care of medical needs for shelter animals and get enrichment items for the animals while they are in the shelter.”
STAR, the Sandite Team Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization that works in coordination with and supports the city shelter financially, had raised $2,656 through the Betty White Challenge by late Thursday, with additional donations potentially trickling in, according to STAR’s board president, Lisa Riggs.
STAR also thanked donors on Facebook with a post that said, in part, “It is because of your generosity that we are able to save the lives of so many animals of Sand Springs!”
WING IT, a Tulsa metro area organization that focuses on helping wildlife, received more than $700, according to Kathy Locker, an organizer of the group, whose members rehabilitate orphaned and injured wild animals and then return them to the wild. WING IT’s Facebook post expressing its gratitude said the money will help buy buckets of species-specific formula.
If ever there were a person who could manage to create more generosity in death than while alive, it would be Betty White. Don’t you know she was just beaming?
Here’s a thought: Let’s do it every year. Let’s celebrate Betty White’s birthday every year on Jan. 17 by giving to the animals in her memory.
White gave us more than six decades of smiles and laughs in a film and television career that included such iconic pop-culture treasures as “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
Don’t you think we can do this for her?