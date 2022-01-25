Sharon Bishop-Baldwin: Let's make Betty White Challenge a yearly event

Once in a while — maybe once in a great while — social media gets something right.

Such was the case with the Jan. 17 Betty White Challenge.

The event was informally organized across social media as a way to honor beloved actress Betty White, who would have turned 100 on Jan. 17. Instead, the well-known animal welfare activist died on New Year’s Eve at age 99, six days after suffering a stroke.

Just moments after the news of her death started reverberating across the media, social and otherwise, a plan to honor her on her birthday with donations to animal charities began to take shape.

In some quarters, the suggested donation was $5, but like so many social media “movements,” the rules were fluid at best. One pretty consistent standard was to keep it local, though.

Practically everywhere you turn these days following the big push, animal welfare organizations nationally and internationally are raising the rafters to thank donors for their generosity. Although a grand total likely will remain elusive, according to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, its donors raised some $12.7 million through its social platforms.