Seventh-annual Boots & Badges community blood drive is Friday

Sand Springs’ first responders are asking their supporters to help give the gift of life through blood donation.

The seventh-annual Boots & Badges community blood drive, sponsored by the Oklahoma Blood Institute, is slated for Friday.

Donors will be given the opportunity to make their donation in honor of the Fire Department — the boots — or the Police Department — the badges.

The Fire Department edged out the Police Department last year by just 10 votes and is hoping to continue its winning streak.

But the real winners are the people in crisis who receive the gift of blood and blood products. First responders are frequently the ones who see just how bad the need is.

“Sand Springs’ first responders see the daily need for blood first-hand when the people they rescue require life-saving treatment,” said Jan Laub, OBI’s Tulsa office executive director. “We can’t say enough about the service our police officers and firefighters provide, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is available in emergency situations.”

Healthy adults are urged to donate blood between 12:30 and 6 p.m. at the Case Community Center.

All donors will receive a special-edition “Protect And Give” Boots & Badges T-shirt and their choice of two free entry vouchers to Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park, one free entry voucher to Science Museum Oklahoma or one free entry to Frontier City.

Blood donors must be at least 16 years old, generally healthy and feeling well at the time of donation.

Sixteen-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission to donate blood; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; and donors age 18 or older must weigh at least 110 pounds.

A photo ID is required.

There is no upper age limit on blood donation, and the Oklahoma Blood Institute notes that older donors contribute greatly to the community’s life-saving blood supply.

Healthy individuals can donate whole blood every 56 days, plasma every 28 days and platelets every seven days.

Donors who give a double red blood cell donation will be eligible again after 112 days.

Blood has no substitute, and patients across the state rely on blood products every day to fight cancer, survive trauma and heal after childbirth.

OBI supports the blood and blood products inventory for more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide, including all children’s, Indian and veterans hospitals.

Although it’s not part of the Boots & Badges challenge, another OBI blood drive is slated for 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 25, at the Sand Springs Church of Christ, 4301 S. 113th West Ave.

A Red Cross blood drive is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road.

For more information about donating blood with the Oklahoma Blood Institute, call 918-703-4800 or go online to obi.org/.

For more information about donating blood with the American Red Cross, call 918-831-1100 or go online to redcross.org/ local/oklahoma.html.

