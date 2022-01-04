Services Thursday in BA for former Charles Page football coach L.D. Bains, 86

Funeral services for L.D. Bains, the winningest football coach in Sand Springs history, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Broken Arrow.
Bains, 86, died Dec. 23 in Tulsa.
Bains, who was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1990, had 72 wins in 14 seasons for the Sandites from 1983 to 1997, when he retired. He led the Sandites to Class 5A semifinal berths in 1987 and '90.
He posted a 203-165-5 record in 35 seasons as a high school head football coach in Oklahoma. He began with one season at Okmulgee in 1960 and two seasons at Ringling in 1961-62 before moving to Hugo, where he coached for seven seasons, from 1963 to 1969.
Bains coached 12 seasons, from 1970 to 1981, at Miami. He led the Wardogs to five district titles and their only appearance ever in a state title game in 1973, losing to Shawnee for the 3A gold ball.
After spending a year as an assistant principal at Miami, he moved to Sand Springs in 1983, where he inherited a program that had gone 2-8 the previous season.
During his long career, he also coached track and baseball as well as boys and girls basketball. He coached seventeen All State players, two Collegiate All Americans and two NFL players.
Bains was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Chelsea, the youngest of seven children to Jesse and Mattie Bains.
After graduating from Chelsea High School in 1953, he attended the University of Tulsa on a football scholarship. He enlisted in the Army in 1957 and served two years before his discharge in 1959.
He returned from the service and transferred from TU to Northeastern Oklahoma State College in Tahlequah, graduating in 1960.
Bains lettered two years at both schools. He later received a master’s degree in education.
It was at TU that he met the love of his life, Peggy Powell, and they married Sept. 4, 1959, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Tulsa.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy Bains; two children, Vicki Bains and Greg Bains; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister; and numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.
Friends are contributing to the Miami Public Schools Enrichment Foundation, 26 N. Main St., Miami, OK 74354.
Services are under the direction of Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home in Tulsa.