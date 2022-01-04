Services Thursday in BA for former Charles Page football coach L.D. Bains, 86

Funeral services for L.D. Bains, the winningest football coach in Sand Springs history, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Broken Arrow.

Bains, 86, died Dec. 23 in Tulsa.

Bains, who was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1990, had 72 wins in 14 seasons for the Sandites from 1983 to 1997, when he retired. He led the Sandites to Class 5A semifinal berths in 1987 and '90.

He posted a 203-165-5 record in 35 seasons as a high school head football coach in Oklahoma. He began with one season at Okmulgee in 1960 and two seasons at Ringling in 1961-62 before moving to Hugo, where he coached for seven seasons, from 1963 to 1969.

Bains coached 12 seasons, from 1970 to 1981, at Miami. He led the Wardogs to five district titles and their only appearance ever in a state title game in 1973, losing to Shawnee for the 3A gold ball.

After spending a year as an assistant principal at Miami, he moved to Sand Springs in 1983, where he inherited a program that had gone 2-8 the previous season.