Services held for retired SSPS teacher and coach Randy Trimble

Funeral services were held Saturday for Randall Eldon "Randy" Trimble, a retired Sand Springs Public Schools teacher and coach who died Jan. 31. He was 74.

Trimble, known by many as “Coach T,” was born Dec. 8, 1947, in Cleveland, Oklahoma, to LeRoy and Maxine (Smith) Trimble.

He grew up in Cleveland and graduated from high school there in 1966. He was very active in football, basketball and baseball.

Trimble attended Northeastern State University before he was drafted into the Army. He served in 1969-70 during the Vietnam War and returned to the United States and to Cleveland following his honorable discharge.

He and Donna Jo Brumley married on Aug. 15, 1971, and Trimble then completed his bachelor’s degree at NSU.

His first teaching and coaching position was at Miami, Oklahoma, where he remained until 1984.

The Trimbles then moved to Sand Springs, where he worked as a teacher and coached football, golf, track and basketball. He retired from coaching in 2003 but stayed on to help with golf in the years following.