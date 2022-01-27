 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Service set Friday for former Sand Springs Fire Chief Fred Shawger, 76
0 Comments

Service set Friday for former Sand Springs Fire Chief Fred Shawger, 76

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Services are slated Friday for former Sand Springs Fire Chief Fred Shawger, who died Monday at age 76.

A celebration of life is planned for 6 p.m. Friday at Lake Church, 35903 W. Oklahoma 51 in Mannford, under the direction of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Frederick David Shawger was born Nov. 23, 1945, in Tulsa to Fred A. Shawger and Edna (Ament) Shawger.

His father passed away when Fred was a young boy, and his mother later married Marvin Miller, who raised Fred as his own son.

Shawger graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1964 and from the University of Kansas in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in education.

He married Francine Poulos in 1971 in Tulsa.

He began teaching history and coaching football and basketball until he joined the Sand Springs Fire Department in 1976.

Shawger worked his way up through the ranks from firefighter to fire marshal and ultimately chief over the course of 17 years.

He then worked for the city of Sand Springs as a building inspector until an on-the-job injury forced his early retirement.

He also served as an associate pastor at Glory Refuge Church, serving Sand Springs and the surrounding area.

The list of awards and accolades Shawger received throughout his career are numerous, according to his family’s obituary for him, and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, crossword puzzles and telling a good joke.

Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter said Tuesday that Shawger “served our community for a long time” and “was just a beloved part of the city.”

“Fred was one of those people who just always brightened your day,” Carter said.

“He was somebody that I always admired and always had fond memories of, and I’m truly saddened to hear of his loss.”

020222-ssl-shawger-fred

Shawger

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man now in federal prison for shooting Sand Springs neighbor
News

Man now in federal prison for shooting Sand Springs neighbor

  • Updated

Michael Adam Lindsey, 37, had already been sentenced in state court for the crimes and was serving a 15-year sentence in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections when he appealed based on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert