Service set Friday for former Sand Springs Fire Chief Fred Shawger, 76

Services are slated Friday for former Sand Springs Fire Chief Fred Shawger, who died Monday at age 76.

A celebration of life is planned for 6 p.m. Friday at Lake Church, 35903 W. Oklahoma 51 in Mannford, under the direction of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Frederick David Shawger was born Nov. 23, 1945, in Tulsa to Fred A. Shawger and Edna (Ament) Shawger.

His father passed away when Fred was a young boy, and his mother later married Marvin Miller, who raised Fred as his own son.

Shawger graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1964 and from the University of Kansas in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in education.

He married Francine Poulos in 1971 in Tulsa.

He began teaching history and coaching football and basketball until he joined the Sand Springs Fire Department in 1976.

Shawger worked his way up through the ranks from firefighter to fire marshal and ultimately chief over the course of 17 years.

He then worked for the city of Sand Springs as a building inspector until an on-the-job injury forced his early retirement.