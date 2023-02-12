Oklahomans are invited to attend the 2023 “Senior Day at the Capitol,” planned for Monday, Feb. 27, at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City.

The free annual event is being organized by the Oklahoma Alliance on Aging as an opportunity for senior residents and their advocates to discuss the needs of the approximately 800,000 Oklahomans who are 60 or older.

The beginning of a legislative session is when laws are being proposed and discussed, which makes it an ideal time for older Oklahomans to interact with their state lawmakers, according to the alliance.

On-site registration at the Capitol begins at 8:30 a.m. in the second-floor Rotunda. Attendees are urged to allow extra time for parking and processing through Capitol security checkpoints.

The program starts at 10 a.m. in the House of Representatives’ chambers.

Following the program, attendees will have an opportunity to visit with lawmakers individually to voice their concerns, ideas and needs. Find your legislator.

To preregister online, go to bit.ly/OAOASeniorDay. For more assistance or to register by phone, contact Marietta at 405-943-1895 or via email at marietta.oaoa@gmail.com.