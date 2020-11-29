 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Celebration 2021 Vendor Fair set for Saturday

Senior Celebration 2021 Vendor Fair set for Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
CPHS Graduation

Senior Celebration 2021 Vendor Fair will take place Saturday at the Charles Page High School practice gymnasium.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Charles Page High School practice gymnasium will host a vendor fair Saturday for a good cause.

Set to take place from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., the Senior Celebration 2021 Vendor Fair will include more than dozen vendors with countless holiday gift ideas. Food trucks from Get Toasted and 3 Feathers BBQ and Catering will be available in the parking lot from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sandite gear will be available as are COVI-19 safe photos with Santa.

Vendors paid booth space for the event. Those funds will go toward Senior Celebration, an all-night celebration for CPHS graduates at Case Community Center. The goal is to raise $40,000 for the event which hopes to include entertainment attractions such as a jupiter jump, bingo, a gaming truck, a raffle and hypnotist.

“The idea is to have the kids celebrate in a drug- and alcohol-free environment to celebrate their accomplishment,” said Senior Celebration President Jaime Kohlmeyer, a 1997 CPHS graduate.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News