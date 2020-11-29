Senior Celebration 2021 Vendor Fair set for Saturday

Charles Page High School practice gymnasium will host a vendor fair Saturday for a good cause.

Set to take place from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., the Senior Celebration 2021 Vendor Fair will include more than dozen vendors with countless holiday gift ideas. Food trucks from Get Toasted and 3 Feathers BBQ and Catering will be available in the parking lot from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sandite gear will be available as are COVI-19 safe photos with Santa.

Vendors paid booth space for the event. Those funds will go toward Senior Celebration, an all-night celebration for CPHS graduates at Case Community Center. The goal is to raise $40,000 for the event which hopes to include entertainment attractions such as a jupiter jump, bingo, a gaming truck, a raffle and hypnotist.

“The idea is to have the kids celebrate in a drug- and alcohol-free environment to celebrate their accomplishment,” said Senior Celebration President Jaime Kohlmeyer, a 1997 CPHS graduate.

