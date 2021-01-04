Sen. Lankford joins effort to create 'commission' to examine presidential election

Lankford said his hope that a 10-day “audit” by members of Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court would settle those concerns one way or the other.

“This gives us the opportunity as a country to start healing,” Lankford said. “The two bad situations out here is that we have a result, as a country, and we’ve got millions of people out here who say ‘I don’t know one way or the other if it was right or not.’ The other worse situation is that you get to April and you have a President Biden and suddenly information comes out and people say, ‘Oh, he didn’t really win.’”

Acknowledging the concerns have been addressed in numerous court actions that have almost entirely come to naught, Lankford said that’s because Trump’s lawyers didn’t have enough time to assemble necessary evidence.

Lankford said the commission would have to be appointed or at least authorized before the Senate meets on Wednesday to vote on the electoral college results certified by the individual states and the District of Columbia.