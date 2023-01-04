Sand Springs Parks and Recreation Department employees Dawn Gilmartin (left), Jeremiah McClure and Connor James dismantle the city’s 26-foot-tall Christmas Tree on Wednesday under the watchful eye of town founder Charles Page.
Seasons come, seasons go: Sand Springs Christmas tree dismantled
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We think about them. We talk about them. We tell stories,” Raley Fish said. “It was normal-ish this year.”
The show will raise travel funds for the Charles Page High School band, choir and drama programs.
Take a look back at some of the most compelling Sand Springs stories from 2022.
Kaitlyn Knowlton-Orme is the 2023 Site Teacher of the Year for the Charles Page Freshman Academy. Her wife, Madison Orme, is the 2023 Site Teacher of the Year for the Early Childhood Education Center.
The CDC’s community levels map, which expresses the ability of hospitals to care for additional COVID patients at a given time, continues to shift from green, or good, to yellow and orange.
Participants will learn how to record and preserve their own history and stories for future generations or even just for themselves.
The annual Sand Springs Community Services fundraiser allows the agency to care for local community members, more and more of whom are seeking services.
“Even though a lot of people used it, it just wasn’t being maintained,” City Manager Mike Carter said.
The list of 12 Site Teachers of the Year will be whittled to five finalists in January on the way to the naming of the district’s Teacher of the Year in February.
Kaitlyn Knowlton-Orme is the 2023 Site Teacher of the Year for the Charles Page Freshman Academy. Her wife, Madison Orme, is the 2023 Site Teacher of the Year for the Early Childhood Education Center.