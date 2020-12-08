Search for missing teen from Tulsa Boys' Home resumes at Arkansas River

Crews are taking back up the search for a teen who ran away from Tulsa Boys' Home and reportedly was washed away in the Arkansas River on Monday night.

Rylan Harris, 13, was last seen wearing a white jacket and navy blue pants. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies began searching the area after the Tulsa Boys' Home reported five runaways around 9:30 p.m., according to a news release.

A deputy found some of the boys calling for help near the Oklahoma 97 bridge, and a deputy at a nearby park was able to spotlight the boys on a sand bar. A Sand Springs Fire Department crew rescued those three, who received medical attention at a local hospital.

The boys had said two other runaways had been washed away by the river while they were on the sand bar. One had made it to shore near a sand plant on the south side of the river, and Sand Springs Police were able to locate him.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol called off the search after 1 a.m. but plan to return at 7 a.m.