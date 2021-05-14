Sean Kuehn, U.S. Presidential Scholar: Charles Page senior's capstone achievement a stepping stone to the future

Most people would view Thursday’s announcement that Charles Page High School senior Sean Kuehn has been named a 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar as a capstone to an already illustrious high school academic career.
But for Kuehn, that capstone might look more like a stepping stone.
And the path he's on, which will take him to Manhattan in the fall, might just lead right back to Sand Springs one of these days.
“Really, what this award represents is that I’ve had a really strong community around me over the years, and that I’ve had so many people pour into me and invest in me, and that’s really what put me into the top 161 high school seniors in the country,” Kuehn said Thursday.
“I don’t think it’s necessarily that we have the best facilities in the country (in Sand Springs),” he added. “We definitely don’t have the most money in the country, even our state as a whole.
“But I think that we have some of the best people in the country and some of the best educators.”
Kuehn and Locust Grove High School senior Emily Jordan Benelli Ward are the two Oklahoma students chosen as Presidential Scholars this year.
The honor puts them in a very elite group of the best and brightest the country has to offer.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects as many as 161 graduating seniors annually based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.
Kuehn’s high school career, especially his senior year, has been one of ever-increasing superlatives.
The national president of the Technology Student Association, he is a member of State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s Student Advisory Council and serves on Oklahoma CareerTech Director Marcie Mack’s Student Advisory Committee.
He has twice been a page at the state Capitol for Rep. Jadine Nollan, who represents Sand Springs in the state Legislature. He is in the National Honor Society and was one of 60 Charles Page honor graduates this year.
He was chosen in February as one of two state delegates to the 59th annual U.S. Senate Youth Program, an honor that comes with a $10,000 scholarship, and he was recently named a 2021 Academic All-Stater by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
And in September, Kuehn will take all of the scholastic prowess he has cultivated in Sand Springs, with its population of not-quite 20,000 residents, and head off to Columbia University’s preeminent School of International and Public Affairs in Manhattan, the most-populous of New York City’s five boroughs, with more than 1.6 million people.
“I think it would take a giant ego to not be at least a little terrified going to New York City,” he said. “I’m definitely terrified, but I’m incredibly excited.
“But I’m as prepared as I can be. There will definitely be a new set of challenges. I think academically this shows that I can — as long as I’m willing to put in the hard work, long hours and do what I need to do — that academically I can be up there and I deserve to be there.”
Kuehn’s mother, Cathie Miller, doesn’t doubt for a minute that her son deserves to attend Columbia, but she admits to being “about 50-50 on the terrified and excited” scale.
“There’s something about knowing that he’s at least a two-day drive or a two-airplane ride away, but I’m very, very excited for him,” she said. “We’ve always known that he had big plans, and we’ve always encouraged him to look outside of here.”
Miller, herself an Academic All-Stater who grew up in Inola and later graduated from the University of Tulsa, said local and state colleges are “great schools. But we also knew that he maybe wanted to spread a little bit more than that and didn’t want him to be afraid to move far away to follow his dreams.”
Kuehn gives plenty of credit to his mother for his academic successes over the years.
“The biggest impact was just supporting me and making sure that I knew that no matter what I wanted to do, that she was going to make sure that I had at least an opportunity to get started — and that where I went once I was started … was up to me,” he said.
“That was very helpful, especially when things did get lonely or weren’t going as well, because not everything I’ve done has worked out how I wanted it to.”
Both Kuehn and his mother are quick to praise the educators who’ve shaped his academic life.
“He’s had some really incredible teachers, some really involved teachers,” Miller said.
“Teachers put me where I am today,” Kuehn said, “and so I’ve been really thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to kind of advocate for our district and for some of our teachers on Superintendent Hofmeister’s council and elsewhere.”
In fact, as part of his application for the Presidential Scholars Program, Kuehn was able to write about a teacher who had an impact on his high school career.
He chose Curtis Price, the biology and physiology teacher at Charles Page, who, on Thursday, was recognized as one of the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program’s Distinguished Teachers.
Kuehn said he had Price as a teacher his sophomore year for physiology and returned to Price’s classroom in his senior year for AP biology.
“It’s been nice, and it was fitting that I would cap off my senior year in my time here with him again,” he said. “He does a great job of making sure that his students feel wanted and feel needed in the classroom.”
When Kuehn thinks about heading off to Manhattan to study public affairs, educators such as Price are at the top of his mind.
“That’s kind of where my love for giving back and wanting to be a part of something bigger and help other people find their options and find their paths rather than being limited” came from, he said, “because I’ve just enjoyed so many opportunities from other people doing that for me.”
Kuehn has been to Manhattan before — when he was 4. But he said he knows he’s changed in 14 years, and he suspects that the city has, too.
“And that’s why I’m so excited that I get this opportunity to do it for school,” he said. “This is a really unique opportunity that most people won’t get the chance to have. … I’m getting to be right there in the middle of the city while also kind of secluded off enough to find my area and my people.
“I think it will be a really interesting next four years and I’m hoping an experience that kind of shapes me and lets me get a better idea of what I want to do after that.”
What Kuehn doesn’t have a lot of are firm plans.
“If this last year has shown me anything — and the last four years of high school have shown me anything — it’s that things change very, very quickly and that plans have to change very, very quickly,” he said.
“My biggest piece that I’m taking with me and my advice that I would give to the rest of my classmates that are either going to work or college is just to keep those options open for yourself.
“So I’m going to go up there and hopefully over the next couple of years keep options open for myself so that when I am ready to decide what I want to do, it’s there.”
Kuehn is well on his way to building a resume befitting someone who might even run for president someday. But is that among his goals?
“Absolutely not,” he said.
“I think that if I was to ever look in that arena that I would definitely want to look more locally and come back here, because like I said, this community has poured so much into me.”