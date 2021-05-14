Sean Kuehn, U.S. Presidential Scholar: Charles Page senior's capstone achievement a stepping stone to the future

“It’s been nice, and it was fitting that I would cap off my senior year in my time here with him again,” he said. “He does a great job of making sure that his students feel wanted and feel needed in the classroom.”

When Kuehn thinks about heading off to Manhattan to study public affairs, educators such as Price are at the top of his mind.

“That’s kind of where my love for giving back and wanting to be a part of something bigger and help other people find their options and find their paths rather than being limited” came from, he said, “because I’ve just enjoyed so many opportunities from other people doing that for me.”

Kuehn has been to Manhattan before — when he was 4. But he said he knows he’s changed in 14 years, and he suspects that the city has, too.

“And that’s why I’m so excited that I get this opportunity to do it for school,” he said. “This is a really unique opportunity that most people won’t get the chance to have. … I’m getting to be right there in the middle of the city while also kind of secluded off enough to find my area and my people.

“I think it will be a really interesting next four years and I’m hoping an experience that kind of shapes me and lets me get a better idea of what I want to do after that.”