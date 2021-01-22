 Skip to main content
School threats can now be reported by text

Students, teachers and school staff members are now able to report threats at school sites via text message.

The new technology will complement an existing telephone tip line and online reporting site.

“Students need to feel safe and comfortable for meaningful learning to occur,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said. “We must do everything in our power to ensure student safety, and we are grateful for this partnership that allows for us to expand the tip line.”

The technology is being made available through a partnership between the state Education Department and the Oklahoma School Security Institute, a division of the Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Previously, reports to the institute’s tip line could be called in to 855-337-8300 or filed online at tipline.ok.gov.

Now, suspicious activity or concerns also can be reported by texting “OKSThreat” to 226787. Texting will allow anonymous, two-way communication, with images and video, 24 hours a day.

Officials encourage the reporting of any incident that could compromise the safety or security of any school or school-sanctioned event.

“Our office is committed to the safety and security of our students and school personnel across the state,” said Gary Shelton, the School Security Institute’s program manager.

“We are always looking at new technology to enhance our threat-reporting capabilities, and we hope this addition to our current tip line will be utilized to better warn our schools of any pending acts of violence.”

Funding for the texting capability add-on came from a $250,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant to the state Education Department.

