School board grapples with mask use in Sand Springs Public Schools

Mask use in Sand Springs Public Schools continued to be a contentious issue at Monday night’s school board meeting.
First, a school patron spoke during an approved public comment period against requiring students to continue to wear masks.
Later, a board member’s attempt to relax mask requirements for students was rejected, and when that effort failed, a few adults present disrupted the meeting, speaking loudly about their disagreement with the vote before leaving abruptly.
Board members were considering a newly revised version of the Revised Sand Springs Public Schools Strategies for Start Up 2020-2021 — the document the district has followed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and updated as necessary based on input from an ad hoc district committee and guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The latest revision from the committee — which Superintendent Sherry Durkee said included two teachers, two administrators, four parents, the district’s two nurses and members of her staff — allows teachers to remove their masks indoors at times when they are able to be socially distant from students and other adults, but it requires students to wear masks at school except when eating, during vigorous indoor activities and during outdoor activities.
Durkee told board members that certified staff members had been surveyed anonymously about what percentage would be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of May 1. Of 325 certified staff members, 192 — or 60% — responded that they would be fully vaccinated by then, she said.
“I feel pretty good about where we’re at with that,” she said, adding that “herd immunity is considered somewhere between 60 to 90%.”
“With that said, we felt like it would be a good choice to relax the mask mandate a bit for employees,” Durkee said.
The issue the board most grappled with, however, was whether mask use would still be required for students.
School board member Rusty Gunn said that what works for teachers — social distancing inside — should also be true for students, who he said “are statistically not able to spread the virus to one another.”
“There’s no need for these guidelines at all, really,” he said, noting that Gov. Kevin Stitt earlier in the day had announced his rescinding of the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration for Oklahoma, effective May 4.
According to the CDC, evidence suggests that in school settings, staff-to-staff transmission of COVID-19 is more common than transmission from students to staff, staff to student or student to student.
However, similar to adults with infections, children can spread the virus to others when they don’t have symptoms or have mild, nonspecific symptoms and thus might not know that they are infected and infectious, according to the CDC.
Significant secondary transmission infection can and does occur in school settings when prevention strategies are not implemented or are not followed, the CDC states.
Durkee told the board it could certainly amend the proposal as presented if members wanted to, but she added that “our leadership team is pretty solid on keeping that mandate through the end of this school year.”
She emphasized that most employees have been vaccinated or at least had the opportunity to be vaccinated, whereas most students have not.
Gunn made a motion to amend the Strategies for Start Up recommendation by adding the phrase “and while practicing social distance” to the list of when students could eschew masks at school.
Gunn’s motion was seconded by board member Bo Naugle, but theirs was the only support the amendment received, with three no votes coming from board members Mike Mullins, Whitney Wagers and Jackie Wagnon.
A motion was then made by Wagnon and seconded by Wagers to approve the revisions as recommended by the superintendent. Their yes votes were joined by that of Mullins, and the motion passed, 3-2.
MaRanda Kerley, the school patron who addressed the board during the public comment period, had said she was present “to ask that the mask mandate be lifted from schools and parents be given the option to decide what’s best for their kids.”
Kerley said she graduated from the district, her mother used to teach at Pratt Elementary School, and her father coached and taught at Charles Page High School.
She presented information from the group America’s Frontline Doctors which asserts that masks are harmful.
“All parties mandating the use of face masks are not only willfully ignoring established science but are engaging in what amounts to a whole-school clinical experimental trial,” Kerley said.
America’s Frontline Doctors has been largely debunked by mainstream scientific factions. It is promoted by the Tea Party Patriots, and its founder, Simone Gold, was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 unrest at the U.S. Capitol, multiple news outlets have reported.
Durkee said Wednesday that the contentiousness of the board meeting, while unfortunate, was not a surprise.
“We all know that there are different opinions about masking,” she said. “My recommendation was based on our committee consensus, however.”
The approved revisions are in effect through the end of this school year, which is May 26, Durkee said.
“Obviously we’re going to revisit that for the summer,” she said. “I would predict that our protocols for students could be relaxed, but that hasn’t been decided yet.
“There’s a lot of activities that are going on right now that we need to wrap up.”
Board roles: The school board meeting began with Wagers being sworn in for a new term. Wagers, who just completed a term as president of the board, won reelection to the Office No. 1 seat April 6 with 66% of the vote.
The board also approved a slate of officers for the 2021-22 school year. They are Mike Mullins, president; Rusty Gunn, vice president; Bo Naugle, deputy clerk; and Beth Shope, board clerk.