School board grapples with mask use in Sand Springs Public Schools

Significant secondary transmission infection can and does occur in school settings when prevention strategies are not implemented or are not followed, the CDC states.

Durkee told the board it could certainly amend the proposal as presented if members wanted to, but she added that “our leadership team is pretty solid on keeping that mandate through the end of this school year.”

She emphasized that most employees have been vaccinated or at least had the opportunity to be vaccinated, whereas most students have not.

Gunn made a motion to amend the Strategies for Start Up recommendation by adding the phrase “and while practicing social distance” to the list of when students could eschew masks at school.

Gunn’s motion was seconded by board member Bo Naugle, but theirs was the only support the amendment received, with three no votes coming from board members Mike Mullins, Whitney Wagers and Jackie Wagnon.

A motion was then made by Wagnon and seconded by Wagers to approve the revisions as recommended by the superintendent. Their yes votes were joined by that of Mullins, and the motion passed, 3-2.