The April 6 election for Office No. 3 of the Sand Springs school board will pit veteran board member Rusty Gunn against challenger Tracy A. Hanlon.

Gunn, 45, is the church-planting leader for Send Network Oklahoma and the lead pastor of Church That Matters. He and his wife, Megan, have four children attending Sand Springs Public Schools as well as a toddler who will enter the district soon.

Gunn started school in Houston before moving to Cushing and graduating from Cushing High School in 1996. He attended Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, from 1996 to 2000.

Hanlon, 42, is a stay-at-home-mother and the owner of Sweet Peony, a gluten-free in-home bakery. She and her husband, Chris, have five children, all of whom attended or currently attend Sand Springs Public Schools.

Hanlon graduated from Windsor High School in Imperial, Missouri. She attended Meramec Community College in St. Louis and Tulsa Community College.

Gunn has served on the Sand Springs school board for 10 years.

“The continuous training in all areas of school administration — school finance, including bond elections, school safety and special programs — has kept me up to date on crucial issues facing our school district today and moving into the future,” he said.

For 10 years prior to joining the school board, Gunn said, he volunteered in a number of capacities with the district and also attended school board meetings for years as a parent and community stakeholder. After joining the school board, he has continued to volunteer throughout the district, he said.

Gunn cited additional experience gleaned from serving on the board of trustees for Oklahoma Baptist University, on the board of directors for the Tulsa Girls Home, and on the advisory council for the Sand Springs Salvation Army, and he also pointed to his community involvement through his ministerial role and owning and operating multiple businesses in Sand Springs.

Hanlon worked previously as a special education paraprofessional and an applied behavior analysis, or ABA, therapist at Limestone Technology Academy.

“While working in the profession, I saw a great need for churches to implement a program for children with special needs,” she said. “So I came up with a program for the church I attend, Life.Church, to accommodate all children with special needs.”

Hanlon said she is heavily involved in her children’s lives with Sand Springs Public Schools.

“As a mom of multiple kids, I cheer on many sports, from basketball to cross country and track, to football and cheer,” she said. “I love giving my time to the PTO, as well as being a homeroom mom to all of my children.”

The Sand Springs Leader asked the candidates to respond to five questions. Their answers follow. The candidates were given word limits.

What was your favorite thing about school when you were a student and why?

Gunn: Football, wrestling, girls, friends, lunch and the bell at the end of the day were my favorite things about school when I was a student. Looking back, the impact many teachers made in my life by their investment in me that I didn’t recognize at the time has become evident and cherished for me.

Hanlon: There are many things I loved about school because I was one of those students who loved school! I was a varsity cheerleader throughout high school. It was my passion, and I lived, ate and breathed cheerleading. My favorite subject in school was science. I loved anything to do with anatomy/physiology as well as biology. If I could go back to school, it would be for forensic science. I find it fascinating!

Why do you want to serve on the Sand Springs school board?

Gunn: I want to serve our community, represent the people in our community who are the stakeholders in our public school system and continue working to make sure Sand Springs schools will always be the best we can be as we serve and invest in our community’s most valuable resource and hope for our future, our children.

Hanlon: I want to serve on the board because I want to make a difference, even if it’s a small one. I want to be a strong voice and advocate for our children, our wonderful teachers and staff, as well as our parents. I am a parent of multiple SSPS kids, and I find it imperative to have parents play an active role in their child’s education. Being informed and up to date on all policies and programs our education system puts forth is extremely important.

What is one positive thing you see happening in Sand Springs Public Schools?

Gunn: Sand Springs Public Schools continually has high retention rates and successful recruiting of teachers and personnel due to good, strong leadership, care for our team and an incredible community that supports our schools.

Hanlon: There are so many positive things happening in our district, but I really think our multiple different programs for our students ranks high on my list. There are so many different programs that our students can choose from. I believe this really gives our students the ability to find out what interests them, what they are passionate about, so they can start planning ahead for their future career path.

What is one specific thing about the district you think could be improved upon?

Gunn: We certainly have challenges and needs in terms of facilities and resources. Our ad valorem opportunities are incredibly limited at this time. While we always have room for improvement in other areas and strive to make the needed improvements as those things are brought to our attention, there is not an area that is glaring to me that would be a specific focus of a campaign for this school board seat.

Hanlon: Funding. Funding not only for our teachers but our support staff, as well. Along with classroom resources, which requires funding from the state. If we increased funding, we could also increase pay for our substitute teachers. Our district is in need of substitutes, but our funding doesn’t allow them to be paid adequately for their time. Besides pay, teachers identify a lack of resources and support, which is why our teachers are leaving. That is not just a problem for our district, but it is a problem for our children. We need good teachers, and good teachers deserve good pay. That is why Oklahoma, unfortunately, is still ranked as 47th in per-pupil expenditures. It’s a lack of investment that is seen in our classrooms throughout Oklahoma.

One of the most-talked-about issues concerning public schools in Oklahoma is whether to allow students’ state-allocated per-pupil funding to follow them to private schools through vouchers or tax credits if they decide to leave public schools. First, do you support that proposal, and secondly, what do you think the effect, if any, would be on Sand Springs Public Schools if such legislation were to become law?

Gunn: The legislation proposed related to this question is complicated. Outside of my vote as a citizen and advocating for our district, I have little influence on whether it becomes a reality or not. My focus as a member of the Sand Springs Board of Education is to ensure that our local public school is the best it can be, making it attractive to parents and students in such a way that our district is the school they choose if given a choice. In all honesty, I am proud of our schools and believe in our team and am not afraid of the competition if this becomes a reality. We will rise to the challenge, as Sandites always do!

Hanlon: As an advocate for public schools, I do not support diverting taxpayer dollars from the public state coffers and sending them to private entities. Those who advocate for vouchers are not advocating for parents’ rights. Oklahoma families will have fewer opportunities to find out what’s happening inside their child’s school because private schools are not required to comply with state accountability and assessment standards, state financial transparency, open records laws, special education rules or curriculum requirements. The current tax proposal being discussed has no minimum cap. Anyone would qualify for the $5,000 tax credit for private school and $2,500 for homeschool per child. This voucher in the form of a tax credit would decrease the statewide revenue and not only hurt our district but districts across the state. Public schools, not vouchers, offer the most school choice. Among the state’s 553 public school districts, families already have the choice to select magnet, charter, virtual or a more traditional K-12 option. SSPS has an enrollment of over 5,100 students and offers school choice. We have several career path and educational programs for our students provided by in-person learning, virtual learning and a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning.