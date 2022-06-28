Scholarship will help CPHS grad focus on improving the planet

Charles Page High School graduate Jazmin Lopez Gonzalez doesn’t know exactly what she wants to major in at Oklahoma State University in the fall, but thanks to a scholarship from the Hispanic American Foundation of Tulsa and the Lou and Connie Miller Foundation, paying for her college degree will be a little less of a burden.

Lopez received a $3,000 onetime gift that can be used throughout her college years for any expenses she faces.

She is one of 17 local-area high school and college students awarded scholarships totaling $60,000, according to the Hispanic American Foundation of Tulsa.

“I was so excited when I found out that I was one of the recipients,” Lopez said last week.

As for that college major, “I have two things in mind right now,” she said.

The first is management for business sustainability, which Lopez said is about working with companies and corporations “to make sure they’re being environmentally friendly and helping them figure out ways to do that.”

And those companies increasingly are seeing their environmental report cards influence their bottom lines.

“If they’re not as conscious about our world, then they (their customers) are not going to want to buy from them,” Lopez said.

Another possibility for her major — landscape architecture — has some similarities.

“It’s trying to combine human interactions with nature, and I think that’s a big thing in the future,” Lopez, 19, said. “We can’t fight against nature. We have to work with nature.”

Lopez’s love of the natural world comes both through her family and through school.

Her parents were born in the Mexican state of Jalisco, and her grandmother still lives in Jalisco’s capital city, Guadalajara, a generally tropical area with a burgeoning environmental focus.

“Through Charles Page High School, I did cross-country in track, and cross-country just really helped me to appreciate nature,” said Lopez, who moved with her family to Sand Springs when she was in the second grade. “Even when it was, like, 100 degrees outside, it was just so beautiful.

Lopez said she sometimes struggled with the fact that there are not a lot of Hispanic students at Charles Page “because there wasn’t really a community.”

But she’s hopeful that things are changing.

She said the scholarship from the Hispanic American Foundation “is a great opportunity for immigrants, and it really brings hope to the Hispanic community, particularly girls.”

“I know our minority population in Sand Springs is growing,” Lopez said, “but I want them to know there are opportunities, and you just have to take advantage of them and reach out for them, because you never know if you never try.”

